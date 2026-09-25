LEARN FROM US Will Embark on UK Tour With Rosetta Life

NEW! UK Regional Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK Regional & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

In an inspiring show from professional performers and emerging artists living with brain injury, the new disability dance theatre show from Rosetta Life highlights different ways of living – not only for those living with brain injury, but for everyone. With a story centred around a mother and son in the aftermath of life altering illness – one as a carer, and one building a new life for himself – the show advocates for independence after trauma and explores the role of unpaid carer. Alongside live performers professional singer Melanie Pappenheim, dancer Elvi Christiansen Head, and emerging artists and Brain Odysseys ambassadors Jen Chandler and James Heather, video projections from across the world will offer different perspectives on living, from the sensory world of sights, smells and sounds of the jungles of India, to the Australian dancer finding strength through the intensity of her passion and focussed anger. Composer Jules Maxwell provides the music to the show, with lyrics by participants living with brain injury.

Following performances in Cumbria, Kent and Derry/Londonderry in Spring, the show continues its tour this Autumn to Gloucester, Reading and London, with an additional creative health education and training programme delivered in Devon. The London date will be presented in as part of a double bill with a new community performance from brain injury charity Headway London, a devised performance work with original music from Ivor Novello Award winning composer and sound designer Sarah Angliss. Performances will run 7 October - 10 December.

Turning 25 this year, Rosetta Life is a charity working across community and clinical settings in the NHS that supports people living with the effects of brain injury to lead independent creative lives. Their years of research has evidenced that agency, meaning, and increased mobility and communication are greatly improved through devised performance arts practices. The two Ambassadors in the show are long-term participants in the project: Jen Chandler has been with Rosetta Life for seven years, having joined the project 20 years after her brain injury at the age of 18; and former commercial pilot James Heather has been working with Rosetta Life since 2020. He has authored a book, Above Us Only Sky, and is public speaker about his experience of brain injury and recovery.

An ambitious new model of disability dance theatre from Rosetta Life, Learn from Us will engage with communities and health professionals in each of the eleven areas it travels to in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland. Taster sessions of their music, word and movement workshops will be available to the public and also in hospitals. In addition, local arts and health professionals will be invited to table discussions, and artists will be offered training at London dance venue The Place in December.

Creative Director of Rosetta Life Lucinda Jarrett said, “This ambitious work of dance theatre tells the remarkable story of five people who are grateful for the perspective their brain injury has given them, and now want to offer the wider world a chance to see the world through their eyes. Telling the story of the complex relationship between those who are affected by a brain injury and those who care for them, Learn from Us tells

the story of people who brave independent lives despite devastating head injuries. This touring theatre work is designed to seed arts and health practices across the country, and will demonstrate how arts and health practices can help us build supportive communities and find solutions for the critical, underfunded and oversubscribed health and social care crises we face.”

Rosetta Life is an arts in health innovation charity, who this year celebrate their 25th anniversary of delivering evidence-based practice working with leading artists. They pioneer meaningful performances that are transformative to participants, audiences and society. Each project is a social problem-solving incubator presenting scalable solutions. Their ongoing project Brain Odysseys (formerly Stroke Odysseys) has included performances: Hospital Passion Play, an opera performed by seventy performers including professional singers and a choir of twenty stroke survivors at the Victoria and Albert Museum; I Look For The Think, an online opera released during the pandemic, and touring music and dance show Stroke Odysseys. In January 2024, Rosetta Life projected an artwork Heart of Care onto public buildings. Alongside English National Ballet and Breathe Arts Health, they are one of three companies that make up SHAPER (Scaling-up Health Arts Programmes: Implementation and Effectiveness Research), the world's largest ever study into the impact and scalability of arts interventions on physical and mental health.

Headway London is a charity supporting people affected by brain injury. Working across 18 London boroughs they offer specialist support and services for over 950 survivors, family, friends and carers each year. They empower their community of brain injury survivors and their families to imagine new possibilities – ones filled with creativity, embracing diversity and backed by specialist support. Brain injury survivors experience a world which is accessible to them, and where their contributions are valued and celebrated.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 36 Days 18 Hrs 36 Min 35 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a UK Regional News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming