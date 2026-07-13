FEMINA by Ekleido to Tour UK Venues This Fall
FEMINA launches at DanceEast and closes at The Place, co-producer of the production.
Ekleido will present Femina, co-produced by The Place – a high-octane new work celebrating and exploring the full spectrum of femininity via the company’s signature fusion of contemporary, club and street dance styles.
Femina questions how femininity is perceived, embodied and valued through time. Six dancers commune and transcend through an electronic musical landscape scored by Mercury Prize nominee Floating Points, Ela Minus and Stella Mozgawa.
Touring the UK from October, beginning at DanceEast in Ipswich on October 9, Canterbury’s Gulbenkian on 29 & 30 October, Femina culminates in London at The Place from 5-7 November.
In creating and developing Femina, Ekleido founders Hannah Ekholm and Faye Stoeser have been surveying the definition and scope of femininity, questioning stereotypes and limitations. Femina is, in their own words: “An essay through dance, and laying our findings on the floor.
We explore these questions by playing with different variables: how movement is perceived through the lens of gender; how costume and props shape ideas of femininity; how different movement qualities are read as masculine, feminine or neutral; and how music influences those perceptions.
Femina brings together performers with varied relationships to femininity, reflecting on its complexity and challenging the idea that femininity belongs to women alone. Each performer brings unique and exceptional skills to the work, with skills varying from House Dance, Waacking, New Way Vogue, gymnastics and contemporary dance. Through this collective physicality, audiences are immersed in moments of shared joy, ecstatic exhaustion and exhilarating vigour.
The original music is key. We are interested in club, electronic, percussive sounds, and feel extremely lucky to be collaborating with three exceptional musicians; Ela Minus, Floating Points and Stella Mozgawa. Each will bring a different quality and emotion to the work. We worked closely with them to achieve a beautifully weaved experience of movement and music”.
Tour Dates
Friday 9 October DanceEast, Ipswich
https://www.danceeast.co.uk/performances/femina-ekleido/
Thursday 29 & Friday 30 October, Gulbenkian, Canterbury
https://thegulbenkian.co.uk/events/ekleido-femina/
Thursday 5, Friday 6 & Saturday 7 November, The Place, London
https://theplace.org.uk/events/autumn-winter-26-femina/
|
Sounds of the 60s with The Zoots at Mowlem Swanage Mon 17th August
The Mowlem (8/17-8/17)
|
Baga Chipz - Bagz to Riches - Cranleigh
Cranleigh Arts (10/15-10/15)
|
HOMETOWN GLORY CADLELIT CONCERT A TRIBUTE TO ADELLE BY NATALIE BLACK
Chard Guildhall (9/12-9/12)
|
Baga Chipz - Bagz to Riches - Milton Keynes
The Stables (10/19-10/19)
|
Baga Chipz - Bagz to Riches - Hull
Hull City Hall (10/24-10/24)
|
G4 Christmas 2026 - Westminster Central Hall
Central Hall Westminster (12/11-12/11)
|
Baga Chipz - Bagz to Riches - Didcot
Cornerstone Arts Centre (10/16-10/16)
|
Baga Chipz - Bagz to Riches - Norwich
The Maddermarket Theatre (10/18-10/18)
|
Helsinki Leaks ´25: An Inconvenient Peace
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (8/19-8/23)
|
Baga Chipz - Bagz to Riches - Galashiels
MacArts (10/10-10/10)