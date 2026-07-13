FEMINA by Ekleido to Tour UK Venues This Fall

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Ekleido will present Femina, co-produced by The Place – a high-octane new work celebrating and exploring the full spectrum of femininity via the company’s signature fusion of contemporary, club and street dance styles.

Femina questions how femininity is perceived, embodied and valued through time. Six dancers commune and transcend through an electronic musical landscape scored by Mercury Prize nominee Floating Points, Ela Minus and Stella Mozgawa.

Touring the UK from October, beginning at DanceEast in Ipswich on October 9, Canterbury’s Gulbenkian on 29 & 30 October, Femina culminates in London at The Place from 5-7 November.

In creating and developing Femina, Ekleido founders Hannah Ekholm and Faye Stoeser have been surveying the definition and scope of femininity, questioning stereotypes and limitations. Femina is, in their own words: “An essay through dance, and laying our findings on the floor.

We explore these questions by playing with different variables: how movement is perceived through the lens of gender; how costume and props shape ideas of femininity; how different movement qualities are read as masculine, feminine or neutral; and how music influences those perceptions.

Femina brings together performers with varied relationships to femininity, reflecting on its complexity and challenging the idea that femininity belongs to women alone. Each performer brings unique and exceptional skills to the work, with skills varying from House Dance, Waacking, New Way Vogue, gymnastics and contemporary dance. Through this collective physicality, audiences are immersed in moments of shared joy, ecstatic exhaustion and exhilarating vigour.

The original music is key. We are interested in club, electronic, percussive sounds, and feel extremely lucky to be collaborating with three exceptional musicians; Ela Minus, Floating Points and Stella Mozgawa. Each will bring a different quality and emotion to the work. We worked closely with them to achieve a beautifully weaved experience of movement and music”.

Tour Dates

Friday 9 October DanceEast, Ipswich

https://www.danceeast.co.uk/performances/femina-ekleido/

Thursday 29 & Friday 30 October, Gulbenkian, Canterbury

https://thegulbenkian.co.uk/events/ekleido-femina/

Thursday 5, Friday 6 & Saturday 7 November, The Place, London

https://theplace.org.uk/events/autumn-winter-26-femina/

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