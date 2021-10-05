LA CLIQUE Comes to Leicester Square

Let the festivities begin, as LA CLIQUE makes its triumphant return to London's West End this Christmas with an incredible new show in The Leicester Square Spiegeltent. Performances run Saturday 13 November 2021 to Saturday 8 January 2022 (Press night Thursday 18 November 2021.)



LA CLIQUE is the perfect Christmas night out with its magnificent melange of award winning, world class circus and cabaret favourites, performing alongside the brilliant La Clique Palais Orkestra, in the beautiful mirrored Leicester Square Spiegeltent.



Funny, cheeky, naughty, gasp inducing and stuffed with plenty of WOW, LA CLIQUE is the ultimate 'let your hair down' live show.



Full casting is announced for LA CLIQUE's 2021 Leicester Square run:



* the fire-breathing, sword-swallowing, Heather Holliday

* quick change artiste and hand balancer Mirko Köckenberger

* the Incredible Hula Boy Craig Reid

* London based aerialists and France Has Got Talent finalists Hugo Desmarais and Katharine Arnold

* Australian burlesque queen J'aiMime

* Hackney born aerial artist LJ Marles

* Acclaimed New York-based saxophonist Leo P

* and the breath-taking, heart-stopping roller skating acrobatic duo Pierre and Steph, the third generation of the world famous The Skating Willers family



Accompanying this stellar line up will be the La Clique Palais Orkestra.



LA CLIQUE is directed by David Bates with musical direction by Dannie Bourne.

Learn more at lacliquetheshow.com