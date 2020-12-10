Kneehigh Presents CLOG DANCING IN GWEEK

2020 was Kneehigh's 40th year and they had planned to celebrate in style, but then the pandemic struck and their plans were scuppered. But, not to be deterred, they're throwing a livestream bash on Saturday 30th January 2021, inviting audiences to their rehearsal base and spiritual home in Cornwall, The Barns. Perched atop a Cornish cliff, The Barns is where iconic shows such as The Tin Drum, Dead Dog in a Suitcase (and other love songs), Tristan & Yseult and The Red Shoes were born. It is the place where Kneehigh create, rehearse, talk and try to make sense of the world.

In Kneehigh's cheerfully anarchic style, the event will be hosted by Craig Johnson as Colin Pickering, a character from 2007 production BLAST! whose love of all things Cornish knows no bounds. His new online series, CLOG DANCING IN GWEEK, explores Cornwall's greatest cultural delights, and this January, he will be given unlimited access to his favourite theatre company. Colin will be lifting the lid on all things Kneehigh-the history, the mystery, frolics and fireworks, music and mayhem, silly surprises and interactive insanity, with a special guest or two thrown in for good measure!

It is set to be a magical evening of beauty and fun, looking back at the past 40 years and celebrating the artists and audiences that make Kneehigh Kneehigh. A guaranteed winter warmer, beamed live from The Barns for one night only! What could possibly go wrong?

Mike Shepherd and Carl Grose, Artistic Directors of Kneehigh, said today "The one thing we wanted to do this year, besides the shows we had planned, was to throw a big party to celebrate our 40th year. Not to celebrate us so much as to say thank you to you! To everyone who's ever come to a Kneehigh show, who's ever worked on a Kneehigh show, who's ever helped be a part of this company from 1980 onwards. There's a lot of you.

Of course, the pandemic stymied all of us. But, we thought, there still might be a way we could do something that we could all join in with. And so we dreamed up something fun. Something that we'd never thought we'd do! CLOG DANCING IN GWEEK! It's our first official live stream and it'll be coming at you live from our rehearsal base in Cornwall - The Barns. Yes, we're throwing open the doors and inviting everyone in for a drink (bring yer own!), a sing-song and, most importantly, a damn good laugh. Because, hell, we need one!

We have Kneehigh stalwart Craig Johnson reprising his iconic role of Colin Pickering from our classic village hall show, BLAST! He'll lead us around The Barns, into its cosiest nooks and strangest crannies to reveal surprises, chat to guests, cause havoc and lift the lid on all things Kneehigh. So join in! It's for one night only! And it's LIVE! Anything could happen!"

The event takes place Saturday 30th January 2021 at 7.30pm.

Tickets £10/£20/£41: kneehigh.ticketco.events (on sale Thursday 10th December)