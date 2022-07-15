Kimberly Hart-Simpson Will Lead St Helens Christmas Panto, CINDERELLA

Coronation Street actor Kimberly Hart-Simpson is swapping the cobbles of soap land for title starring role in St Helens Theatre Royal's Christmas pantomime Cinderella.

Best known for playing the role of Nicky Wheatley in the world's longest running television soap opera, Kimberly is no stranger to St Helens.

Before she got her big break in Corrie, talented seamstress Kimberly worked behind the scenes in the costume departments of the Theatre Royal and Epstein Theatre, creating costumes for shows produced by Regal Entertainments Ltd.

For her return, Kimberly is excited to be stepping into the bright lights of the stage to play the lead role in Cinderella, the hotly anticipated Christmas family pantomime at St Helens Theatre Royal - always a spectacular and glamorous production.

Cinderella will run at St Helens Theatre Royal from Saturday 3 December 2022 to Sunday 8 January 2023. Tickets are on sale now from £18.

Kimberly's other performing credits include Hollyoaks; Rita in Educating Rita (Swanage Theatre); Balance (The Royal Exchange); Chantelle in Mount Pleasant on Sky TV; Dreamers (Oldham Coliseum); and Celebs Go Dating: The Mansion E4.

To mark her cast announcement, St Helens Theatre Royal and Regal Entertainments Ltd have released a behind-the-scenes image of Kimberly dressed as Cinderella working in the wardrobe department. It was there, in that actual room at the Theatre Royal, that Kimberly took the call offering her the part in Coronation Street.

Kimberly explained: "I am absolutely thrilled to be joining the cast of Cinderella at St Helens Theatre Royal this Christmas. I have such fond and happy memories working in wardrobe behind-the-scenes on costume and set with Regal Entertainments, that it'll feel like a homecoming. I'm excited to see all those lovely, friendly faces again - Chantelle, Jane and the team are like family.

"It will feel a bit strange being out front on the stage and seeing the audience instead of looking after all those incredible stunning costumes - but now I'm going to be wearing them, so it's the best of both worlds. Performing is my passion but I also love fashion, I'm a huge advocate of vintage clothing and repurposing garments. Playing Cinderella is going to be quite an experience, and I really cannot wait."

Kimberly joins the Cinderella cast alongside Britain's Got Talent performers Jamie Leahey and puppet Chuck, and comedian and musician Jon Courtenay, who were announced recently.

It's a hometown show for teenager Jamie, who is from St Helens. Together with his side-kick pal Chuck, they wowed the judges and audience with their excellent ventriloquist act. In June, they made it to the BGT Grand Final finishing runner-up. Jamie and Chuck will appear as themselves as a speciality act.*

Jon Courtenay is cast as Prince Charming's right-hand man Dandini. Jon was awarded the Golden Buzzer by Ant and Dec, going on to become the Judges' Choice in the semi-finals before winning the entire contest - becoming the first Golden Buzzer act to take the BGT title. Jon won the TV show in 2020, he recently completed his first UK Tour, and is set to take his new solo play Against The Odds to the Edinburgh Fringe this Summer.

More cast will be announced shortly.

Theatre Manager Chantelle Nolan added: "Kimberly is a very welcome addition to the Cinderella cast. We watched her flourish as a seamstress, and now it's so special seeing her grow as an actor. We have the real pleasure of nurturing talent through Regal Entertainments' productions, so it's always a privilege when we have the opportunity to welcome back talent - backstage to the lead role is a first for us, and it's a very exciting prospect. We're looking forward to becoming part of Kimberly's next adventure, she is going to make a captivating Cinderella."

Cinderella promises audiences a magical Christmas panto complete with Fairy Godmother, glass slippers, enchanted pumpkin, ugly sisters, and a fantastic fairytale finale. The production also features real Shetland ponies on stage.

St Helens Theatre Royal pantomimes are a highlight in the theatre's calendar, and a real festive highlight - and the sparkling production of Cinderella will be no exception.

Theatregoers can expect high production values, stunning and colourful costumes, breathtaking sets, and a fantastic range of chart hits to sing and dance along to - the recipe for a perfect panto.

*Please note - due to Jamie's age and licensing laws, he will appear in a limited number of performances. Visit website for full details.