Kiln Theatre Postpones Upcoming Productions

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing implications for all theatres it is necessary for Kiln Theatre to postpone its next three productions, HEART, THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN and NW TRILOGY.

When these projects are rescheduled, Kiln Theatre will ask ticket holders to choose a new performance date. If, instead you would prefer to request a refund, credit or donate the amount of your ticket now, please email tickets@kilntheatre.com.

Kiln Theatre closed on 17 March and continue to plan for their reopening in line with government guidelines. As a registered charity they have launched a fundraising appeal to ensure they can cover essential costs whilst the theatre is closed. Every pound given takes them closer to reopening their building where they bring unheard voices into the mainstream, showing the world through different lenses. During lockdown, they continue to deliver a Creative Engagement programme which champions the imagination, aspiration and potential of young people across their community of Brent during this difficult time.

To make a donation and to see the names of all those who have already supported their appeal, visit https://kilntheatre.com/solidarity-support/

THE WIFE OF WILLESDEN and NW TRILOGY are presented in association with Brent 2020, London Borough of Culture. NW TRILOGY is presented as part of the Mayor's London Borough of Culture, Brent 2020with support from the Airbnb Community Tourism Programme.





