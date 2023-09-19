Key Changes Music Therapy to Celebrate 15th Year Anniversary with Special Guest Performer Roderick Williams OBE

Key Changes Music Therapy, the pioneering Winchester-based charity, will present its 15 Year Celebration Concert, set to captivate audiences at St Paul's Church, Winchester, on Saturday, September 30th. This milestone event marks a decade and a half of dedicated service to vulnerable children and adults, spreading the healing power of music therapy throughout Hampshire and beyond.

Key Changes Music Therapy's team of highly skilled and experienced therapists has been a guiding light in helping individuals cope with a range of challenges, from language delays and behavioural issues in children to supporting older adults dealing with dementia, autism, complex learning difficulties, and anxiety. The charity's work has brought immeasurable joy to the lives of countless individuals and their families, making a profound impact on emotional and social well-being.

The anniversary concert promises an evening of exceptional musical performances, highlighting the talents of Key Changes' dedicated therapists. The event's centrepiece will feature the acclaimed baritone, composer, and broadcaster, Roderick Williams. A devoted Patron of Key Changes, Williams will grace the stage with a set of solo songs and collaborative performances with a choir, showcasing his unmatched musical prowess.

Adding to the celebration, the concert will also spotlight the remarkable achievements of Rubik's Cube, a rock performance group from Osborne School. Key Changes' longstanding partnership with Osborne School exemplifies the charity's commitment to fostering musical expression and growth among individuals with unique needs.

"Our 15 Year Celebration Concert is a testament to the incredible journey of Key Changes Music Therapy," said Beccy Read, Founder and Music Therapist. "We are immensely proud of the impact we've made over the years, and this concert is a heartfelt thank you to our supporters, collaborators, and the community. Together, we have transformed lives through the power of music."

Beyond commemorating its impressive milestone, Key Changes Music Therapy aims to raise awareness about the crucial role of music therapy in improving the lives of individuals facing diverse challenges. Funds raised from the concert will contribute to sustaining and expanding the charity's vital projects, ensuring that their transformative work continues to make a difference.

For those interested in supporting Key Changes Music Therapy's mission, there are various ways to get involved. Donations, volunteer opportunities, membership, and sponsorship options are available. The charity's dedicated supporters form the cornerstone of its impactful initiatives, and their contributions directly shape the lives of those in need.

Key Changes Music Therapy is not just celebrating a milestone; its celebrating lives transformed, futures illuminated, and the unwavering support of a compassionate community. Join us for an unforgettable evening of music and camaraderie as we mark 15 years of making a difference through the harmonious power of music.

About Key Changes Music Therapy

Key Changes Music Therapy is a Winchester-based charity that has been providing comprehensive and highly professional music therapy services for 15 years. Their team of skilled therapists empowers vulnerable children and adults, helping them cope with a range of challenges. Through music therapy, they bring joy and emotional support to individuals and families, contributing to enhanced well-being and improved quality of life. For more information, please visit www.keychanges.org.

Tickets available for purchase at Click Here (Prices range from £7 to £15)