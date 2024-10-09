Kenny Wayne Shepherd Will Perform Headline UK Show Next Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Louisiana-born blues-rock legend Kenny Wayne Shepherd, whose career has spanned over 25 years, is set to perform an exclusive UK headline show. The Kenny Wayne Shepherd Band will play London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on Friday, July 18, 2025. Tickets are available from 10 am on Friday, 11th October via bookingsdirect.com.

Shepherd, known for his signature guitar virtuosity and a unique blend of traditional blues with modern rock influences has sold millions of albums and racked up a string of Top 10 singles on the Billboard Blues chart. He has established himself as a popular recording artist, a consistently in-demand live act, and an influential force in a worldwide resurgence of interest in the blues. Shepherd has built an enviable resume as one of the most talented and distinctive guitarists of his generation, creating genre-defining blues-infused rock 'n' roll.

Twenty-five years into his recording career, Shepherd continues to shine a light on the rich blues of the past while forging ahead with his modern twist on a classic sound he has embodied since his teens. He has received five Grammy nominations, two Billboard Music Awards, a pair of Orville H. Gibson Awards, the Blues Foundation's Keeping The Blues Alive award, two Blues Music Awards, and has had seven No. 1 blues albums and a string of No. 1 mainstream rock singles.

In September 2024, Shepherd released Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 2, the follow-up to Vol. 1, which had already garnered critical acclaim. "There's no denying the impact," wrote Classic Rock, "when he lets the blues off the leash." Vol. 2 is a very different animal with shared DNA from the same writing sessions at FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, but as Shepherd explains, "You'll hear the same spirit across both albums, but the songs, sounds, and grooves are very different." Vol. 2 continues to showcase Shepherd's ability to evolve as an artist while remaining grounded in the blues tradition.

Fans attending the London show will be treated to a dynamic setlist featuring tracks from both volumes of Dirt On My Diamonds, including the hard-hitting "I Got A Woman" and the funky "The Middle." The performance will also feature Shepherd's iconic hits, such as "Blue On Black," a song that has amassed over 62 million streams, along with other fan favourites spanning his remarkable career.

Shepherd's journey to becoming one of the most influential guitarists of his generation began in the mid-1990s with his debut album Ledbetter Heights. Drawing on influences like Muddy Waters, Stevie Ray Vaughan, and Jimi Hendrix, Shepherd quickly established himself as a force to be reckoned with in the blues-rock world. Over the years, he has collaborated with blues greats such as B.B. King, Hubert Sumlin, and Pinetop Perkins, continuously pushing the boundaries of the genre. "I always felt like I owed it to the great blues artists that came before me and the impact they had on me, because otherwise you're doing them a disservice," he explains.

Dirt On My Diamonds Vol. 2, recorded at the historic FAME Studios in Muscle Shoals, Alabama, showcases Shepherd's musical evolution. Featuring horn-driven tracks like "I Got A Woman" and "The Middle," as well as a raucous cover of ZZ Top's "She Loves My Automobile," the album adds new dimensions to Shepherd's blues-rock foundation.

As a live performer, Shepherd is known for his intense energy, virtuosic guitar solos, and ability to connect with audiences on a profound level. Shepherd himself acknowledges the excitement of taking these songs on the road, saying, "We've been dying to get out there and play them."

Tickets for the London show are available now and are expected to sell quickly. Don't miss the chance to see one of the modern masters of blues rock perform live in the heart of London.

