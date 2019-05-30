Katya Jones Will Star In Peterborough New Theatre Pantomime

Peterborough New Theatre announces Strictly Come Dancing Winner Katya Jones will lead this year's pantomime spectacular - The Wizard of Oz - in her pantomime debut as Glinda the Good Witch - 14 - 31 December*

TV Favourite Katya Jones joined the Strictly team as a professional dancer in 2016 taking the glitterball trophy home as the winner in 2017 with celebrity dance partner Joe McFadden. Her first appearance on Strictly, partnered with Ed Balls, saw her nominated for a BAFTA in the Must-See TV Moment category for their Gangnam Style Salsa.

Prior to joining the smash-hit BBC show Strictly Come Dancing, the World Latin Champion and partner Neil Jones won the World Amateur Latin Championships a total of three times before turning professional in 2013. In 2015, they became the World Professional Latin Showdance Champions and their show Sominium is soon to open, a dance show with her partner Neil Jones at Sadlers Wells. The Wizard of Oz will be Katya's pantomime debut.

Katya says:

"I'm doing my first ever Pantomime! The Wizard of Oz will be a first for me and the Prime Pantomime production so I think we're a little over excited! I'll be swapping my dancing shoes for a pair of wings as Glinda and I can't wait to bring some sparkle to Peterborough New Theatre. "

"Panto Is a wonderful experience for the whole family. It's full of magic and joy! So if you love celebrating winter festivities as much as I do, then I will be seeing you there!"

The Wizard of Oz promises to be the biggest panto in town and is being created specifically for a local audience. A perfect treat for the whole family with all of your favourite panto ingredients. Expect lashings of audience participation, dazzling costumes and plenty of laughter, guaranteed to have you shouting, clapping, and singing along to a host of chart-topping hits.

You can Join Katya as Glinda helps Dorothy on a whirlwind adventure through the Emerald City as she and her loyal friends: the brainless but cheeky scarecrow, the cowardly lion, and the heartless (literally!) tap-dancing tin man, navigate through the magical Land of Oz in search of the mighty and mysterious wizard. With the Wicked Witch of the West determined to stop them by any means necessary, however, will the spirit of friendship triumph over evil?

The Wizard of Oz will be brought to the stage by Prime Pantomimes as part of their debut season. Prime Pantomimes is a dedicated pantomime production company founded by award-winning Selladoor Worldwide and Immersion Theatre Company and will be Directed and Written By James Tobias with choreography from Philip Joel.

Tickets are on sale now so click your heels together and book your tickets at www.newtheatre-peterborough.com - There'll be no place like Peterborough this Christmas!

*please note Katya Jones will not be performing in either show on Saturday 14 December





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You