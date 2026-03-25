Kathy Kiera Clarke Will Lead HEARTSINK at Riverside Studios, with Aden Gillett, Vikash Bhai, Megan Marszal

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Full casting has been announced for the brand-new play Heartsink at Riverside Studios from Tuesday 21 April until Sunday 10 May, with a national press night on Friday 24 April.

Written by former GP Farine Clarke (London Zoo) Heartsink is a new bittersweet medical comedy directed by Sean Turner (Why I Stuck A Flare Up My Arse For England, The Play That Goes Wrong).

Aden Gillet (The House of Elliott, BBC; The Doctor's Dilemma, National Theatre, A Christmas Carol, RSC) will play ‘Dr Jeffrey Longford'. He is joined by Vikash Bhai (Limbo, by Ben Sharrock – BAFTA Scotland nomination; Girl Taken, Paramount+) as ‘Dr Roofi', and Megan Marszal (Helloween, Amazon Prime; I Love You Michael, From Nadine, Riverside Studios) as ‘Suzie'.

They join the previously announced Kathy Kiera Clarke (Derry Girls, Hat Trick Productions; Portia Coughlan, Almeida Theatre) as ‘Cara'.

“After years in practice seeing through a doctors' eyes, I find myself on a crash-course as the patient, The view isn't quite so attractive from this side, you'd be surprised to know.”

For GP Jeffrey Longford, serious illness turns his faith in the medical fraternity inside out. Crossing the divide from confident clinician to frightened patient, challenges his professional certainties at every turn — from the way individuals are labelled by their conditions, to the ethical faultlines surrounding assisted dying.

Farine Clarke said, “We're so fortunate to have this hugely talented cast with their ability to portray ostensibly unfunny, serious issues with that rare combination of humour and sensitivity. With direction by the brilliant Sean Turner, I know they'll delight and surprise when they bring Heartsink's multifaceted characters and their stories to life.”

Sean Turner said, “It's a cracking team for a cracking play and I can't wait to get started. Farine has written something genuinely rare with a truly authentic voice. I'm certain this cast will bring it to life brilliantly.”

Heartsink is written by Farine Clarke with direction by Sean Turner. The creative team includes designer Matteo Mastrandrea, lighting designer Chuma Emembolu for Chuma Lighting Design, sound designer Hattie North, casting director Ellie Collyer-Bristow CDG, production manager Thomas Quine, stage manager Em Cox, graphic designer Tom Mann for Ghostlight Studios, videographer Ben Hewis, and photographer Lidia Crisafulli. Marketing is by Paul Hicks, and social media by Tez Frost for Workmonks.