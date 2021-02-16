Karen Dunbar Launches Spoken Word Club With The Citizens Theatre

Much-loved comedian and actor Karen Dunbar has launched a new venture in partnership with the Citizens Theatre, introducing community groups to the joys of rap with her online Spoken Word Club.

The sessions, which aim to combat isolation and spread positivity, are the perfect antidote to lockdown blues. Following a successful pilot project with members of the Citizens Community Collective last year, Karen will lead two new groups for the Citizens Theatre, delivering workshops via Zoom.

Participants will explore different styles of spoken word - including rap and grime and beat poetry. The sessions will cover lyric writing, beat making and performance techniques, culminating in a celebratory showcase event featuring some special guest artists.

The Spoken Word Club members are made up of participants from the Citizens' regular groups, including senior citizens who have never rapped before, learning-disabled performers, and care-experienced young people. The new Spoken Word Club is one of several online initiatives developed in response to Covid-19 restrictions as the Citizens Theatre remains committed to keeping connected to the many communities it serves across Glasgow.

With a career spanning three decades, Karen Dunbar is a household name on Scottish screens and stages, well-known for her self-titled TV sketch show and her scene stealing pantomime roles.

Speaking about the project, Karen commented: "I love hip-hop, I've always loved it! Rap is essentially spoken word performance - and I'm an actor so that's a big part of what I do. With its empowering lyrics and feel-good beats, it seemed like the ideal creative activity for lockdown. The pilot sessions with the Citizen Theatre's Community Collective were great. Some folks liked rap, some weren't so keen, but by the end of the workshops they were all right intae it! I'm looking forward to continuing my rap workshop adventure and getting to know the new participants as they learn how to express themselves through rhyme."

Elly Goodman, Community Drama Artist, said: "We were really excited when Karen Dunbar suggested a Spoken Word Club. Throughout lockdown it's been vital that the Citizens continue to reach out to our extended family of participants, especially those people whose lives have been badly affected by the pandemic. Karen's entertaining and empowering workshops are a fun way for people to come together online and try something completely new."

Karen Dunbar's Spoken Word Club is supported by a Glasgow-based family trust.