KURUPT FM to Headline Hackney Empire's First EMPIRE NIGHTS

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Hackney Empire has announced Kurupt FM as the headline act for the first ever Empire Nights, taking place on Thursday 22 October 2026, as part of the iconic East London venue's landmark 125th anniversary programme.

Curated and hosted by acclaimed comedian Jamali Maddix, Empire Nights is a new live series reimagining Hackney Empire's rich variety history for today, bringing together some of the most exciting names in comedy, music and culture for one-night-only events created especially for the theatre.

From West to East, the legends of the UK Garage scene, Kurupt FM, will bring the inaugural night to a close. Seapa, MC Beats and Steves bring a headline finale of UK Garage, Drum & Bass and Grime. Expect big tunes, big personalities and a proper Kurupt FM takeover.

Best known as the pirate radio crew at the centre of BAFTA-winning BBC comedy People Just Do Nothing, Kurupt FM have grown from cult comedy phenomenon into an acclaimed live and recording act in their own right, taking their unmistakable blend of UK Garage, Grime and comedy to stages across the UK and internationally.

Alongside Kurupt FM, the bill brings together comedian and actor Guz Khan, creator and star of Man Like Mobeen; comedian, actor and writer Michelle de Swarte, creator and star of BBC comedy-drama Spent; rising stand-up Kyrah Gray; acclaimed Grime MC Manga Saint Hilare; and DJ Lex Blondin, founder of Church of Sound and co-founder of Total Refreshment Centre.

Known for his uncompromising and fiercely intelligent stand-up, Jamali Maddix has appeared on programmes including Taskmaster, Never Mind the Buzzcocks and Live at The Apollo, alongside creating and fronting documentaries including Hate Thy Neighbour and Follow the Leader. For Empire Nights, he brings together artists from across comedy and music for an evening reflecting the energy, voices and culture of contemporary London.

Jamali Maddix said, “Hackney Empire is a place I've always loved, so I'm excited to be curating a night there and bringing together a bunch of artists I appreciate and am inspired by.”

Hackney Empire has also confirmed that Lou Sanders will headline the second Empire Nights on Friday 29 January 2027, with further artists and full line-up details to be announced. This second event in the series will be on-sale on Friday 18 September.

The launch of Empire Nights forms part of Hackney Empire's landmark 125th anniversary programme, a 16-month celebration of theatre, comedy, music, community and heritage, as the Grade II* listed venue looks ahead to its next chapter under the banner of Hackney:Central - an ambitious five-year strategy driven by new Chief Executive, Chris Sudworth.

Becca Thomason, Head of Programme & Executive Producer of Hackney Empire, said,

“Hackney Empire has an immense legacy as a Variety House, and with Empire Nights we wanted to take that history and reimagine it for today.

We invited artists and producers across art forms we admire to help workshop the series, and we couldn't think of anyone better than East Londoner and Hackney Empire regular Jamali Maddix to curate the first night.

Each instalment of Empire Nights will be a window into the tastes and influences of our brilliant hosts, bringing together the artists, performers and things they love to create a completely unique experience every time.”

October marks a major month in the anniversary celebrations. On Thursday 8 October, internationally acclaimed company Theatre Re (led by Hackney-based Director, Guillaume Pigé) opens the 10th anniversary tour of its multi-award-winning global hit production The Nature of Forgetting; on Tuesday 13 October, Hackney Empire hosts and partners on Talawa's 40th Anniversary Showcase; before the launch of Empire Nights on Thursday 22 October.

More on Hackney Empire Recent Articles Talawa Theatre to Host Black Carpet Showcase Celebrating 40th Anniversary

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