Talawa Theatre to Host Black Carpet Showcase Celebrating 40th Anniversary

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The UK's leading Black British theatre company, Talawa Theatre Company, will host an evening event in October, honouring the artists, productions and pioneers who have shaped four decades of Talawa Theatre Company. Rolling out the Black carpet in celebration of its 40th Anniversary, Talawa will present an exclusive evening of live music, performance, dance, poetry and reflection in collaboration with leading arts venue Hackney Empire which is celebrating its 125th anniversary. The event recognises Talawa's enduring influence on the cultural landscape and its remarkable contribution to British and international theatre. The event will take place on Tuesday 13th October 2026 at 7pm.

With special guest appearances still to be announced, audiences can expect a journey through the company's rich history. Featuring excerpts from some of the most celebrated productions in Talawa's repertoire including The Importance of Being Earnest (1989), King Lear (2015), Run It Back (2019) and Play On! (2025), the showcase will trace the evolution of Talawa Theatre Company and the artists, stories and Landmark Productions that have shaped its legacy.

Talawa will also present an excerpt from its groundbreaking debut production The Black Jacobins (1986), which made British theatre history as one of the first major shows with an entirely Black cast. Originally directed by Talawa's first Artistic Director and Founder, Yvonne Brewster OBE, Talawa will commemorate her enduring impact on theatre, with the event taking place one year after her passing. The production's themes of resistance and self-determination continue to resonate with the mission that has defined Talawa's legacy.

Founded in 1986 by Jamaican-born director Yvonne Brewster OBE, actor Mona Hammond OBE, actor Dame Carmen Munroe and producer Inigo Espejel, Talawa was established to create opportunities for Black artists who were routinely excluded from Britain's major stages. Forty years later, the company stands as an Olivier Award nominee and finalist for The Stage Awards Producer of the Year 2026, having transformed the landscape of theatre through pioneering productions, talent development and cultural leadership.

Talawa's artistic director Michael Buffong comments, "For me, and Talawa, this is more than an anniversary, it's history in the making; one extraordinary night of theatre, culture and celebration, and we are inviting all to share this moment with us."

Hackney Empire's CEO Chris Sudworth adds, "Talawa has been a pioneering force in British theatre, championing Black creative excellence for over 40 years. I had the pleasure of partnering with the company at Birmingham Hippodrome for their 2024 large-scale tour Play On; and everyone at Hackney Empire is delighted to collaborate on this extraordinary, landmark event, as part of our own 125th anniversary celebrations."

As the centrepiece of TALAWA 86:26, the company's anniversary programme, the event welcomes alumni, industry leaders and friends. It pays tribute to a legacy of championing Black stories and talent while reaffirming Talawa's commitment to the next generation of theatre-makers – a mission reflected in the company's name inspired by the Jamaican saying "Mi likkle but mi talawa".

More on Hackney Empire Recent Articles Talawa Theatre to Host Black Carpet Showcase Celebrating 40th Anniversary 6/11/2026

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