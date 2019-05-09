Jude Christian Appointed New Associate Director Of HOME Manchester

HOME, Manchester's multi-art form centre has announced the appointment of Jude Christian to the new role of Associate Director.

Jude will work alongside Director & CEO Dave Moutrey, Executive Director Jon Gilchrist and HOME's Artistic Team to support the development of new work, artists and companies and taking a creative lead in the making of work produced by HOME.

Jude is a director, writer and theatremaker. Her work as a director includes Dark Night of the Soul (Shakespeare's Globe); Trust, Blue and I'd Rather Goya Robbed Me Of My Sleep Than Some Other Arsehole (Gate); My Mum's a Twat, Bodies and Lela & Co. (Royal Court); Parliament Square (Royal Exchange/Bush) and othellomacbeth (HOME/Lyric Hammersmith). As an associate director and dramaturg she has also worked on The Darkest Corners and Three Sisters (RashDash); The Seagull and Shopping and Fucking (Lyric Hammersmith) and Carmen Disruption (Almeida). Her work as a writer includes Dick Whittington (Lyric Hammersmith) and Nanjing (The Yard/Shakespeare's Globe/Royal Court). Jude was previously Resident Director at the National Theatre Studio, an Associate Artist at The Yard and the Lyric Hammersmith, and Dramaturg at RWCMD. She is an Associate Artist at The Gate Theatre.

Jude Christian said today: "HOME is a place where people, art and ideas mingle and collide, where radical cultural and social movements can germinate, in the way that Manchester does best. I'm massively chuffed to be joining the team, and looking forward to creating and nurturing new work in this brilliantly eclectic building."



HOME's Director & CEO Dave Moutrey said: "We're delighted that Jude will be joining the team here at HOME. Her experience of creating original work and supporting emerging artists will be vital as HOME moves into an exciting new period. In what was a hugely competitive field, I felt Jude's distinctive artistic approach will have a fundamental impact on the work we're developing here at HOME."

For further information, please contact: Jon Gilchrist, Executive Director, +44 (0)161 212 3486, or jon.gilchrist@HOMEmcr.org





