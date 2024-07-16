Josh Glanc's Comedy Special, VROOOM VROOOM, Now Available To Stream

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Australian oddball Josh Glanc's critically acclaimed show Vrooom Vrooom is available to stream from today via 800lb Gorilla. Vrooom Vrooom fuses together music, character, and stand-up with Josh's trademark 'antic brand of tomfoolery' (★★★★ The Guardian). Vrooom Vrooom brings cartoonish sketches, skilful clowning, and creative song writing together to draw the audience in with true commitment to silliness.

Vrooom Vrooom drew widespread critical praise at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022 and transferred to a sold-out run at Soho Theatre. Now, for the first time, audiences can listen to the album of the show at home. With upbeat anthems, touching moments, and enthusiastic vending of hot chips, Vrooom Vrooom is a carefully-scripted rollercoaster of an hour.

Produced and distributed by US-based production company 800 Pound Gorilla Media, Josh Glanc's madcap musical hour Vrooom Vrooom is available to stream on the 800 Pound Gorilla platform HERE.

The show sees Josh bounding through a range of absurd and surreal scenarios; a solo performance by a lonely tree, a sweet romance between truck drivers, and a Christmas-album salesman all feature. Audiences can expect lightly chaotic and precisely choreographed moments of kookiness, mayhem, and nonsense.

With a 2023 sold-out run at Soho Theatre, and a major role in the first-ever Jewish panto at JW3 in London, Josh Glanc has been making waves across the UK. Having moved long-term from Australia, Josh has recently been selected to make a Channel 4 Comedy Playgrounds (similar to the much loved Comedy Blaps), and he was also chosen as a showcase act for the Melbourne International Comedy Festival All Stars TV show. As seen on Australian television: ABC and Network 10, Josh was Adelaide Fringe Best Comedy Weekly award winner 2018 and 2019 as well as Perth Fringe Best Comedy award winner and nominee of the Arts Editor Award.

Josh is taking a new show Family Man, to the Edinburgh Festival 2024.

You can also Check out Josh's Bandcamp for the Vrooom Vrooom audio album.

Comments