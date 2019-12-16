Jonas Kaufmann's MY VIENNA Comes To Cinemas Nationwide For One Night Only

The world's greatest tenor Jonas Kaufmann, respected worldwide for his operatic tones, returns to Vienna in a deeply personal tribute to the world-famous melodies from the birthplace of waltz and operetta.

Filmed live at the magical Wiener Konzerthaus, Jonas Kaufmann My Vienna will be screened in cinemas nationwide on Tuesday 24th March 2020. A must-see event for Jonas Kaufmann fans everywhere.

For one night witness the biggest opera star in the world bring to the stage a musical spectacular like no other featuring popular Viennese music from Die Fledermaus and Wiener Blut by Johann Strauss and Franz Lehár's The Merry Widow, plus many of the classic songs inspired by the city of Vienna.

Performing with the Prague Philharmonia orchestra under the baton of Maestro Jochen Riederand, Jonas Kaufmann is also joined by the internationally acclaimed soprano Rachel Willis-Sørensen

As well as paying homage to Viennese music on stage, My Vienna will see Kaufmann visit stunning areas of the Austrian capital, such as the Wiener Prater, the taverns of Grinzing and the Viennese Central Cemetery to explore the culture and pride of the Viennese people, and discover the city's historic connection to operetta melodies.

Kaufmann inherited his love of Vienna from his grandparents, spending many happy years of his youth on their farm in the Austrian alps. While his grandfather had a passion for the dramatic operas of Wagner, his grandmother had a love of Johann Strauss and Robert Stoltz. "The music always put me in a good mood", he recalls. "When I had unlikeable things to do as a student, like cleaning or vacuuming, all I had to do was play Carlos Kleiber's Fledermaus recording, and in no time at all I had a grin on my face."

Critics have lauded Kaufmann as "the greatest living tenor" with "impeccable skill and thoughtful musicality" (The Guardian), acknowledging how he is "the most important, versatile tenor his generation" (The New York Times).

Famed for his ability to touch people both young and old with his voice, Kaufmann began his illustrious career at the Staatstheater Saarbrücken in 1994, before going on to make debuts at some of operas most renowned venues, such as the Lyric Opera of Chicago, Opéra National de Paris and La Scala. In 2006, he performed the roles of Don José from Bizet's Carmen at the Royal Opera House, Covent Garden, and Alfredo from Verdi's La Traviata at the Metropolitan Opera in New York, both to outstanding critical acclaim.

As well as his performances on stage, Kaufmann has released over 20 studio albums, with 3 achieving hit status in the top 10 of the German album charts.

Jonas Kaufmann My Vienna, distributed by More2Screen, will be screened on Tuesday 24th March 2020, followed by encore screenings at selected cinemas.

For more information and to find cinema locations visit JonasKaufmannMyVienna.com





