Jon Richardson Will Embark On Tour With New Show THE KNITWIT

Will the recycling be put out on the right day? Who is going to smooth over the top of the margarine? How many lights are on upstairs when everybody is downstairs? Watch Jon Richardson pretend that these aren't his foremost concerns as he leaves home on his first tour since the last one.

Jon Richardson is one of the UK's finest live comedians and he is back this autumn with an all new stand-up tour - The Knitwit. Be sure to catch him as he performs at some of the country's top live venues, beginning at Chester Storyhouse on Tuesday 8th September and ending at Warwick Arts Centre on Friday 11th December.

Tickets for The Knitwit go on general sale from 10am on Friday 14th February from www.jonrichardsoncomedy.com. Full dates and venue listings are below. More dates will be added over the coming months.

Jon has risen to the top of the comedy rankings with his brilliantly sophisticated, fastidious humour. His last tour, the critically acclaimed Old Man, saw him tour the UK for 18 months between 2017 and 2018 and release his third best-selling comedy DVD. Jon has released two further DVD's of his earlier sell-out tours Funny Magnet in 2012 and Nidiot in 2014.

As one of the most in demand comedy acts on TV, Jon is best known as team captain on Channel 4's 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Cats Countdown as well as host of two series of Dave's Ultimate Worrier. His other recent TV appearances include occasional host of The One Show (BBC), Would I Lie To You (BBC One), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), Insert Name Here (BBC One), Hypothetical (Dave), Taskmaster (Dave), 2019's The Great Celebrity Bake Off for SU2C (Channel 4), Michael McIntyre's Big Show (BBC One), Jon Richardson's Guide To The End Of The World (Channel 4), plus the upcoming Channel 4 series Kevin McCloud's Rough Guide To The Future.

Jon will soon be seen starring in brand new sitcom Meet The Richardsons alongside his wife and fellow stand-up Lucy Beaumont. Starring as exaggerated versions of themselves, the show will provide a funny fictional window in to their work and family life in Hebden Bridge. The six episode series begins on Dave on 28th February.

Also a successful author, Jon released 'It's Not Me, It's You' in 2012, published by HarperCollins.





