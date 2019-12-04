John-Luke Roberts TERRIBLE WONDERFUL ADAPTATIONS to Battersea Arts Centre

Terrible Wonderful Adaptations comes to the Battersea Arts Centre this December for one night only to create some of the weirdest adaptations you've ever seen.

John-Luke Roberts wrangles together an all-star cast of the best comedians and worst idiots into creating never-before-seen adaptations of unadaptable texts. Previous catastrophic attempts include Francis Fukuyama's discredited political treatise The End of History, post-structuralist Roland Barthes' A Lover's Discourse, the iTunes Terms and Conditions, Ulysses & Á la Recherche du Temps Perdu.

John-Luke Roberts is a writer and Gaulier trained actor and comedian who has created 6 solo shows for the Edinburgh Fringe between 2010 and 2018 - which have all been critically acclaimed with several Soho Theatre transfers. Titles include cult favourites Stnad-Up, Stdad-Up, John-Luke Roberts Builds A Monster, Look on My Works, Ye Mighty, And Despair! (All in Caps) and last year's smash hit All I Wanna Do Is [FX: GUNSHOTS] with a [FX: GUN RELOADING] and a [FX: CASH REGISTER] and Perform Some Comedy!

He co-hosts the hugely successful Alternative Comedy Memorial Society with Thom Tuck, which has had residencies at Soho Theatre, The New Red Lion, and The Bill Murray. Channel 4 commissioned a series of Blaps based on the club, directed by Chris Shepherd, which John-Luke wrote and starred in.

John-Luke has written for Have I Got News For You, Newzoids and Nevermind the Buzzcocks. His sitcom Bull, co-written with Gareth Gwynn, aired on UKTV Gold and starred Robert Lindsay and Maureen Lipman. He was part of the Royal Court Writers Group and received the BBC Radio Comedy Writers Bursary in 2009.

As an actor, he has appeared in Channel 4's Babylon and played Nigel Mainpart in his sitcom Bull. He plays 'Graeme' in the world tour and West End run of hit parody play Graeme of Thrones.

John-Luke Roberts is also currently touring his latest show After Me Comes the Flood (But in French) drip splosh splash drip BLUBBP BLUBBP BLUBBPBLUBBPBLUBBP!!

Box office: www.bac.org.uk / 020 7223 2223





