John Godber Company Presents BOUNCERS in Association With CAST In Doncaster, For The Theatre's 10th Birthday

This production has been developed in association with CAST in Doncaster, performing 25th-28th January.

Jan. 03, 2023  

Yorkshire touring theatre company, the John Godber Company is bringing John Godber's iconic Yorkshire play "Bouncers" to CAST in Doncaster as a part of the theatre's 10th Birthday celebrations this January, and then touring the North of England throughout the Spring!

"Lucky Eric, Judd, Les and Ralph are the original men in black as they tell the tale of one night in a Yorkshire disco in the 80's in this outrageous parody of Saturday Night Fever! All the gang are out on the town, the boys, the girls, the cheesy DJ, the late-night kebab man, and the taxi home, all under the watchful eyes of the Bouncers."

John Godber said: "We are delighted to be taking Bouncers back to the hey day of disco and the 1980's. Looking back there was so much wrong with the decade but also so much to celebrate, this new production dances a balance between what was great and what is cringe-worthy now!"

The show features Yorkshire actors George Reid and Frazer Hammill, who are returning performers for the John Godber Company, as well as Coronation Street's Lamin Touray, and, newcomer Tom Whittaker.

This production has been developed in association with CAST in Doncaster, performing 25th-28th January, including a specialist matinee with post-show discussion for school and college groups on 26th January, other venues include: Theatre Royal Wakefield, Wigan Old Courts, Chesterfield Winding Wheel, Harrogate Theatre, Bridlington Spa, Halifax Viaduct, New Vic Stoke and Hull Truck Theatre.




