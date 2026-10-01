John Bradley, Joe Dempsie, and Katie Leung Will Lead World Premiere of EXPECTING

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ABS Productions has announced the full cast for Scott Elmegreen & Drew Fornarola's Expecting. Andy Sandberg directs John Bradley (3 Body Problem, Game of Thrones), Joe Dempsie (Game of Thrones, Skins), Katie Leung (Bridgerton, Harry Potter), and Jamie-Lee O'Donnell (Screw, Derry Girls) in the world premiere of this new play exploring why couples are waiting longer to have children, or not having them at all.

With the Mainstage Season's first play Affluenza now in previews and recently extended through 28 November, the next two productions in the five-play season at Riverside Studios – Sacrilegious by Academy Award winner Tom Schulman and Expecting – go on sale today, Thursday 1 October at 11am.

Andy Sandberg, Artistic Director of the Hermitage Artist Retreat in the U.S., serves as Season Artistic Director for the Mainstage and directs each of the five productions. Further productions, casting and creatives to be announced.

The Mainstage Season at Riverside Studios is presented by ABS Productions, Whitney Edwards, Flora Major, Judith Manocherian, Sondra Biller, Drew & Dane & Whitney, and Berman-Cohen Productions. DEM Productions serves as General Manager. Nicholas Hockaday serves as Season Casting Director.

Sacrilegious

A New Comedy by Tom Schulman

Directed by Andy Sandberg

5 December 2026 - 23 January 2027

Who says money can't buy morality?

On the holiest day of the year, an idealistic young rabbi does the one thing nobody saw coming – he dares to challenge the billionaire president of his congregation, questions a multi-million-dollar donation, and ignites a battle for the hearts and minds of the entire community.

What follows is a razor-sharp contest between principle and power. As reputations unravel and loyalties are tested, the community congregation must decide whether morality can survive when there's $30 million on the table.

Sacrilegious is a smart, funny, and provocative new comedy that raises questions about what money can or can't buy. Power, promiscuity, charity, and true love… it's going to be one hell of a High Holy Days!

This world premiere, directed by Andy Sandberg, is written by Tom Schulman, the Academy Award-winning author of Dead Poets Society, What About Bob?, and Honey, I Shrunk the Kids. Sacrilegious is the first original play from this Oscar-winning writer, who previously adapted his Dead Poets Society screenplay for the stage. Casting to be announced.

Expecting

By Scott Elmegreen & Drew Fornarola

Directed by Andy Sandberg

30 January - 27 March 2027

Zoey and Ethan are deciding whether or not to have a baby. The rest of their lives are figured out, but there's nothing sexier than family planning, right? Meanwhile, Zoey's younger sister Trish already has her hands full with two kids – or three if you count her new boyfriend Matt.

Amidst falling birthrates and the ever-present chaos of adulthood, two couples who were once convinced they can 'have it all' find themselves asking what they truly want… and if there's ever an opportunity to reframe. Career ambitions, brunch plans, and the fate of humanity hang in the balance – not to mention the daunting considerations of legacy, parenting, and 'expectations.' Is it ever reallythe right time?

Directed by Andy Sandberg, Expecting is a new play by Scott Elmegreen & Drew Fornarola that explores why couples are waiting longer to have kids… or debating whether to have them at all.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 17 Hrs 18 Min 14 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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