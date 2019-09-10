John Barrowman Announces Fabulously Festive Eight-Date Christmas Tour

It's the most FABULOUS time of the year - and entertainer extraordinaire John Barrowman will be celebrating the festive season with fans as he returns to the UK with a dazzling new Christmas tour.

The eight-date John Barrowman - A FABULOUS CHRISTMAS tour in November and December follows the success of his sell-out summer shows, celebrating his 30 years on stage and screen, and will coincide with the release of his new album of the same name.

Barrowman is a singer, actor, dancer, presenter, judge and author. Last year, UK audiences delighted in supporting him as he made the final three in ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out of Here 2018. And he's recently been announced as the new judge for ITV's Dancing On Ice, having competed on the show's first series in 2006.

Speaking about the tour John said: "I had so much fun on my summer tour, bringing my husband Scott and my parents along for the ride, while celebrating 30 years on stage and performing some of my favourite songs from that time.

"It's been great to get back into the studio recording new Christmas tracks. I love this time of the year, but this is the first time I've put together a full album of Christmas and festive music for the most FABULOUS time of the year.

"I cannot wait to be back out there meeting more fans during this festive Christmas tour."

Tickets go on sale at 10am Friday September 20 from www.cuffeandtaylor.com

To secure tickets earlier fans can pre-order John's A Fabulous Christmas album here

The tour opens at Bristol Hippodrome on Saturday, November 30, and will play the following dates:

SAT NOV 30 BRISTOL, HIPPODROME

SUN DEC 1 GLASGOW, SEC

MON DEC 2 MANCHESTER, BRIDGEWATER HALL

THURS 5 LONDON, EVENTIM APOLLO

FRI DEC 6 HARROGATE, CONVENTION CENTRE

MON DEC 9 PORTSMOUTH, GUILDHALL

THURS DEC 12 SHEFFIELD, CITY HALL

SAT DEC 14 OXFORD, NEW THEATRE

Born in Glasgow, John moved to the USA as a child, and now splits his time between Palm Springs in the USA, Cardiff and London.

He rose to fame starring as Billy Crocker opposite Elaine Paige in the musical Anything Goes at The National Theatre in 1989. He has since starred in West End productions of Miss Saigon, The Phantom of The Opera and Sunset Boulevard - reprising the role of Joe Gillis on Broadway. He was Olivier Award-nominated for his role in The Fix, and most recently in the West End he appeared as Albin/Zaza in La Cage Aux Folles in 2009.

On screen, John has appeared in five seasons of the hit American drama Arrow - based on the Green Arrow comic books - as Malcolm Merlyn (The Dark Archer), hosted Channel 4's game show for dogs Superstar Dogs and The Small Animal Hospital, and guest-starred on ABC's Desperate Housewives.

Perhaps his most famous TV role to date has been as the sci-fi hero, Captain Jack Harkness, in Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood. The show received BBC America's best-ever viewing figures and was broadcast around the world.

As a presenter, John has hosted his own prime-time Saturday night BBC show Tonight's The Night, making people's performance dreams come true. He also presented The Kids Are All Right, BBC's Live and Kicking, and Children in Need.

John's stage stardom saw him served him well as a judge on BBC1's Saturday night West End talent search shows, How Do You Solve A Problem Like Maria?, Any Dream Will Do, and I'd Do Anything. Earlier in his career, John competed in the first series of ITV's Dancing on Ice and won the 2010 Christmas special of Strictly Come Dancing.

Previous UK tours followed albums You Raise Me Up, Another Side, Music Music Music, John Barrowman, and The Very Best Of John Barrowman.

In collaboration with his sister Carole Barrowman, John has published two volumes of his autobiography (Anything Goes and I Am What I Am), the Hollow Earth and Orion Chronicles trilogies, Exodus Code (a Torchwood novel), Station Zero and The Culling (Torchwood comics), The Dark Archer (DC Comics), and Acursian (Legendary Comics).





