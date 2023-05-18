Joe Pasquale Announces Dates for THE NEW NORMAL â€“ 40 YEARS OF CACK Tour

Joe Pasquale, the multi-talented comedian, actor, television personality and author has been showing off on stage for most of his life and now, after four decades of nonsense, Joe is putting on his comedy boots once again for THE NEW NORMAL - 40 YEARS OF CACK! Kicking off in July, Joe will be dragging out his favourite things for another airing to prove that nothing has ever been really normal - and certainly not in the often-surreal world of Joe Pasquale.

So, if you have ever asked questions such as - can a vegetarian get a job as a Beefeater? If beauty is relative, why are all my relatives ugly? If an Eskimo has a house-warming party, will his igloo melt? Why is it that dead people get to ride in such posh cars? If a nudist spilt beetroot soup in his lap, would he have a stain on his character? And why don't chicken breasts have nipples? Then this is the show for you!

In recent years Joe has been wowing audiences and critics alike around the UK with his hit theatre show Some Mother's Do 'Ave 'Em, based on the 1970s TV sitcom. THE NEW NORMAL - 40 YEARS OF CACK marks a welcome return to the stand-up arena for the much-loved comic. Joe's very individual comedy style has seen him remain at the top of his game for more than 40 years. Admired by his peers and audiences alike recent years have seen Joe perform sets at London's Comedy Store and at the annual Balham Comedy Festival.

Joe has become something of a 'Renaissance' man since being crowned King of the Jungle in 2004 in ITV's I'm A Celebrity Get Me Out Of Here! He has not only made appearances on TV shows shows like Tipping Point, Pointless Celebrities, Celebrity Chase, Tonight At the London Palladium, Total Wipeout and many more, but he has appeared in West End Shows like Spamalotas King Arthur and played Leo Bloom in the touring production of Mel Brooks' The Producers.

In 2018 Joe published his first book Deadknobs and Doomsticks a collection of horror stories. This was followed up by a second volume of spine chillers and on 16 June 2023 Joe's latest horror tome - Of Mice And Wolfmen will be published by Hellbound Books

A bona fide 'gym bunny' with a six-pack to prove it, Joe has run a London Marathon, qualified as a pilot, made frequent trips across The Channel and if he ever has time - he will complete his degree with the Open University!