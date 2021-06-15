Joe Lycett Announces 2022 UK Live Tour
The tour kicks off in Plymouth on 11th March 2022.
Chambers Touring has announced a new live tour for Joe Lycett, commencing in Plymouth on 11th March 2022 and taking in theatre venues across the UK and Ireland before moving into arenas in September 2022. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 18th June, available from joelycett.comMore, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? finds (the artist formerly known as Hugo Boss) Joe Lycett exploring his love of art, his passion for gardening, toying with companies on Instagram, and the perils of online trolls.
Joe has kept himself busy during the global pandemic having recently helmed his third series of hugely popular The Great British Sewing Bee, which was watched by more than 6 million people each week. He is currently filming series three of his BAFTA nominated Channel 4 series Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, where he takes on the major and minor consumer injustices of this world, and will soon takeover as host of long-running BAFTA nominated travel documentary series Travel Man.
More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? is Joe's fifth live show after: Some Lycett Hot, If Joe Lycett Then You Should've Put a Ring On It, That's The Way, A-Ha, A-Ha, Joe Lycett and I'm About to Lose Control and I Think Joe Lycett. The latter was Joe's biggest tour to date, with 90 UK dates and many more in Australia, with hundreds of thousands of fans attending.Other notable TV work includes appearances on The Graham Norton Show and The Jonathan Ross Show, co-hosting The One Show, Comic Relief and Sunday Brunch, Grayson's Art Club, performing on and hosting Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He also regularly presents on BBC Radio 2, and lest we forget he presented Lorraine Kelly with a Quiche Lorraine live on ITV's Lorraine. He recently directed music videos for rising music stars Litany and Katy J Pearson; last November he directed the music video for Litany's new track Uh-huh, which featured Katherine Ryan, Ru-Paul's Drag Race star Vinegar Strokes and a cameo from Joe himself, whilst earlier this year he debuted the wonderfully surreal video for Katy J Pearson's track Miracle which featured a life-size toy cow called Muriel and some shanty singers. Joe has received a range of recognition for his work to date, including two Royal Television Society Awards (Presenter Award for The Great British Sewing Bee, RTS Awards 2021 and Formatted Popular Factual Award for Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, RTS Awards 2021), a BAFTA nomination (Features for Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, BAFTA TV Awards 2020), a Foster's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer 2012 nomination and two Chortle Awards. For information and tickets, please visit joelycett.com.
Tour Dates:
March
Fri 11 Plymouth - Pavilions
Sat 12 Plymouth - Pavilions
Thu 17 Bournemouth - International Centre
Fri 18 Bournemouth - International Centre
Fri 25 Edinburgh - Playhouse
Sat 26 Edinburgh - Playhouse
April
Fri 1 York - Barbican
Sat 2 Hull - Bonus Arena
Sun 3 York - Barbican
Fri 8 Ipswich - Regent Theatre
Sat 9 Ipswich - Regent Theatre
Fri 15 Sheffield - City Hall
Sat 16 Sheffield - City Hall
Thu 21 Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
Fri 22 Glasgow - SEC Armadillo
Fri 29 Stockton - Globe
Sat 30 Stockton - Globe
May
Fri 6 Newcastle - Tyne Theatre & Opera House
Sat 7 Newcastle - Tyne Theatre & Opera House
Sat 21 Cambridge - Corn Exchange
Sun 22 Northampton - Royal & Derngate
Sat 28 Liverpool - The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena
Sun 29 Liverpool - The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena
Mon 30 Stockport - The Plaza
June
Fri 3 Birmingham - Hippodrome
Sat 4 Birmingham - Hippodrome
Wed 8 Belfast - Waterfront Hall
Fri 10 Belfast - Waterfront Hall
Wed 15 Cardiff - St David's Hall
Thu 16 Cardiff - St David's Hall
Sat 25 London - Eventim Apollo
Sun 26 London - Eventim Apollo
July
Fri 1 Leicester - De Montfort Hall
Sat 2 Leicester - De Montfort Hall
Fri 8 Oxford - New Theatre
Sat 9 Oxford - New Theatre
Wed 13 Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
Thu 14 Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall
Fri 22 Manchester - Palace Theatre
Sat 23 Manchester - Palace Theatre
August
Sat 6 Dublin - Vicar Street
Sun 7 Dublin - Vicar Street
Fri 12 Aberdeen - Music Hall
Sat 13 Aberdeen - Music Hall
Tue 23 Brighton - Theatre Royal
Wed 24 Brighton - Theatre Royal
Sat 27 Southend - The Cliffs Pavilion
Sun 28 Southend - The Cliffs Pavilion
September
Fri 2 Bath - The Forum
Sat 3 Bath - The Forum
Wed 7 Portsmouth - Guildhall
Thu 8 Portsmouth - Guildhall
Sun 11 Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena
Wed 14 Leeds - First Direct Arena
Fri 16 Birmingham - Utilita Arena
Sat 17 Birmingham - Utilita Arena
Tue 20 Manchester - AO Arena
Wed 21 Newcastle - Utilita Arena
Thu 22 London - The SSE Arena, Wembley
Fri 23 London - The SSE Arena, Wembley