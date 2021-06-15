Joe Lycett Announces 2022 UK Live Tour

Chambers Touring has announced a new live tour for Joe Lycett, commencing in Plymouth on 11th March 2022 and taking in theatre venues across the UK and Ireland before moving into arenas in September 2022. Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday 18th June, available from joelycett.com

More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? finds (the artist formerly known as Hugo Boss) Joe Lycett exploring his love of art, his passion for gardening, toying with companies on Instagram, and the perils of online trolls.

Joe has kept himself busy during the global pandemic having recently helmed his third series of hugely popular The Great British Sewing Bee, which was watched by more than 6 million people each week. He is currently filming series three of his BAFTA nominated Channel 4 series Joe Lycett's Got Your Back, where he takes on the major and minor consumer injustices of this world, and will soon takeover as host of long-running BAFTA nominated travel documentary series Travel Man.

More, More, More! How Do You Lycett? How Do You Lycett? is Joe's fifth live show after: Some Lycett Hot, If Joe Lycett Then You Should've Put a Ring On It, That's The Way, A-Ha, A-Ha, Joe Lycett and I'm About to Lose Control and I Think Joe Lycett. The latter was Joe's biggest tour to date, with 90 UK dates and many more in Australia, with hundreds of thousands of fans attending.

Other notable TV work includes appearances on The Graham Norton Show and The Jonathan Ross Show, co-hosting The One Show, Comic Relief and Sunday Brunch, Grayson's Art Club, performing on and hosting Live at the Apollo, Taskmaster and 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown. He also regularly presents on BBC Radio 2, and lest we forget he presented Lorraine Kelly with a Quiche Lorraine live on ITV's Lorraine.

He recently directed music videos for rising music stars Litany and Katy J Pearson; last November he directed the music video for Litany's new track Uh-huh, which featured Katherine Ryan , Ru-Paul's Drag Race star Vinegar Strokes and a cameo from Joe himself, whilst earlier this year he debuted the wonderfully surreal video for Katy J Pearson's track Miracle which featured a life-size toy cow called Muriel and some shanty singers.

Joe has received a range of recognition for his work to date, including two Royal Television Society Awards (Presenter Award for The Great British Sewing Bee, RTS Awards 2021 and Formatted Popular Factual Award for Joe Lycett 's Got Your Back, RTS Awards 2021), a BAFTA nomination (Features for Joe Lycett 's Got Your Back, BAFTA TV Awards 2020), a Foster's Edinburgh Comedy Awards Best Newcomer 2012 nomination and two Chortle Awards.

Tour Dates:

March

Fri 11 Plymouth - Pavilions

Sat 12 Plymouth - Pavilions

Thu 17 Bournemouth - International Centre

Fri 18 Bournemouth - International Centre

Fri 25 Edinburgh - Playhouse

Sat 26 Edinburgh - Playhouse

April

Fri 1 York - Barbican

Sat 2 Hull - Bonus Arena

Sun 3 York - Barbican

Fri 8 Ipswich - Regent Theatre

Sat 9 Ipswich - Regent Theatre

Fri 15 Sheffield - City Hall

Sat 16 Sheffield - City Hall

Thu 21 Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

Fri 22 Glasgow - SEC Armadillo

Fri 29 Stockton - Globe

Sat 30 Stockton - Globe

May

Fri 6 Newcastle - Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Sat 7 Newcastle - Tyne Theatre & Opera House

Sat 21 Cambridge - Corn Exchange

Sun 22 Northampton - Royal & Derngate

Sat 28 Liverpool - The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena

Sun 29 Liverpool - The Auditorium at M&S Bank Arena

Mon 30 Stockport - The Plaza

June

Fri 3 Birmingham - Hippodrome

Sat 4 Birmingham - Hippodrome

Wed 8 Belfast - Waterfront Hall

Fri 10 Belfast - Waterfront Hall

Wed 15 Cardiff - St David's Hall

Thu 16 Cardiff - St David's Hall

Sat 25 London - Eventim Apollo

Sun 26 London - Eventim Apollo

July

Fri 1 Leicester - De Montfort Hall

Sat 2 Leicester - De Montfort Hall

Fri 8 Oxford - New Theatre

Sat 9 Oxford - New Theatre

Wed 13 Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

Thu 14 Nottingham - Royal Concert Hall

Fri 22 Manchester - Palace Theatre

Sat 23 Manchester - Palace Theatre

August

Sat 6 Dublin - Vicar Street

Sun 7 Dublin - Vicar Street

Fri 12 Aberdeen - Music Hall

Sat 13 Aberdeen - Music Hall

Tue 23 Brighton - Theatre Royal

Wed 24 Brighton - Theatre Royal

Sat 27 Southend - The Cliffs Pavilion

Sun 28 Southend - The Cliffs Pavilion

September

Fri 2 Bath - The Forum

Sat 3 Bath - The Forum

Wed 7 Portsmouth - Guildhall

Thu 8 Portsmouth - Guildhall

Sun 11 Cardiff - Motorpoint Arena

Wed 14 Leeds - First Direct Arena

Fri 16 Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Sat 17 Birmingham - Utilita Arena

Tue 20 Manchester - AO Arena

Wed 21 Newcastle - Utilita Arena

Thu 22 London - The SSE Arena, Wembley

Fri 23 London - The SSE Arena, Wembley