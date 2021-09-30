Joanne Clifton Joins JACK IN THE BEANSTALK Panto

It was revealed today that Joanne Clifton will be playing the role of Fairy Sugarsnap in Jack And The Beanstalk, which is co-produced by The Marlowe and Evolution and opens on Friday 26 November.

Joanne is best-known for her time on BBC's Strictly Come Dancing. After winning World Professional Showdance Champion and the European Professional Ballroom Championship, she joined the show as a professional dancer. During her time on the show, she performed in the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour and was an expert presenter on the programme's backstage show It Takes Two. She won the Christmas special with McFly's Harry Judd and went on to win the glitterball trophy as the 2016 champion with her partner Ore Oduba.

Joanne was most recently seen playing the roles of Bertha and Fastrada in Pippin at The Garden Theatre. Prior to this, she starred as Janet in the UK Tour of The Rocky Horror Show, Alex Owens in the UK Tour of Flashdance and Dale Tremont in Top Hat; where she received her second Offie nomination. Her first was for her acting debut as the Streetwalker in Iriving Berlin's Face The Music.

Joanne worked with Evolution in 2019, making her pantomime debut as The Fairy Godmother in Sheffield Lyceum's Cinderella, which won Pantomime Of The Year at The Great British Pantomime Awards.

Joanne says: "I jumped for joy when I got the role of Fairy in Jack And The Beanstalk! And in Canterbury, in the stunning, enormous Marlowe Theatre which I know well and love. Ever since my last Panto as Fairy, I've always said it's probably my favourite job. Panto is magical. It's for the whole family, everyone gets involved. There are jokes and fun for the adults and magic for.... well let's face it, it's not just all the children who believe it is it. I cannot think of a better way to spend my Christmas. I'm the happiest fairy in the land and I shall see you all in beautiful Canterbury."

Joanne will be joining West End star and pop icon Duncan James (who will play the title role of Jack) and Ben Roddy, who

will be playing Dame Trott in his 12th panto at The Marlowe Theatre. Nathan Connor (Milkshake! TV presenter and TikTok content creator) will be playing the role of Billy. Marc Pickering, who previously performed at The Marlowe in 2019 pantomime Mother Goose, will be returning to play Fleshcreep. Bobbie Chambers will be playing the role of

Princess.

Jack And The Beanstalk is at The Marlowe Theatre from Friday 26 November to Sunday 9 January 2022, with various performance times. Tickets are selling fast and early booking is advised. Please check the website for the full schedule of performances that Joanne Clifton will be appearing in. Tickets can be booked on marlowetheatre.com or via the Box Office on 01227 787787.