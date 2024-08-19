Jo Royce Joins Matthew Xia at the Helm of Actors Touring Company

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors Touring Company, the UK’s leading producer of international plays, has announced the appointment of Jo Royce as its new Executive Director and Joint CEO. Succeeding former Executive Director and Joint CEO Andrew Smaje and interim Executive Director Amber Massie-Blomfield, Jo joins ATC at a pivotal moment in the company's history and will work closely with Artistic Director and Joint CEO Matthew Xia.

On her appointment, Jo Royce commented: “I am thrilled to be joining the team at ATC. I strongly believe in the importance of touring international stories that ask big questions, and most importantly, recognise our shared humanity. As a values-led, audience-focused theatre maker, ATC is a leader in this type of work and I can’t wait to be part of its future.”

Jo Royce brings to this role a wealth of experience and expertise, with a distinguished career that has included working with some of the most respected organisations in the arts industry such as The National Theatre, Arts Council England, Theatre Royal Stratford East and as a consultant for the Young Vic. She has twice served as Executive Director previously, first at The Gate Theatre, Notting Hill (2016 – 2018), and then with the Candoco Dance Company, an internationally renowned organisation of disabled and non-disabled dancers (2018 – 2021).

With Jo Royce at the helm, ATC is poised to build upon its remarkable history of commissioning, producing, and touring contemporary international plays, and to continue its mission of bringing compelling, thought-provoking theatre to local communities across the UK.

Matthew Xia, ATC’s award-winning Artistic Director adds: “ATC's uniqueness comes from the very small team of staff who make it what it is. A group of people committed to sharing global stories of the highest quality across the UK. This is why we’re overjoyed to welcome Jo Royce to the team as our new Executive Director and Joint CEO.

Jo has all the right qualities and bags of experience to help us take ATC forward, leading with kindness and compassion and delivering on our mission of connecting global artistic voices to local communities across the UK and beyond.”

Geraldine Brodie, ATC’s chair says: “I am very much looking forward to working with Jo as our new Executive Director and Joint CEO of Actors Touring Company. Jo brings extensive experience in the arts sector, especially the areas important to us as a company at a time when we are extending our work and outreach, and an inspiring passion for theatre. We are delighted as a board to welcome Jo to the ATC team.”

