Jette Parker Artists Take To The Stage In Annual Summer Performance

The Royal Opera’s Jette Parker Artists (JPA) close the 2023-24 season on Saturday 20 July, performing an array of exciting and affecting opera excerpts on the Main Stage accompanied by the Orchestra of the Royal Opera House.

The evening is a chance for the outgoing 2023-24 Artists to celebrate their time on the highly prestigious programme, and for artists continuing into the 2024-25 Season to showcase their development.

Featuring pieces from Strauss’ Capriccio, Bizet’s Les pêcheurs de perles, and Mozart’s Cosi fan tutte, currently featuring on the Main Stage , the evening is a unique platform for the operatic talents of the future, both on and offstage.

Oliver Mears, Director of The Royal Opera, said:

“I’m delighted to present the Jette Parker Artists Summer Programme as a demonstration of our mission to nurture the next generation of operatic talent. The Summer Performance is an opportunity for our outgoing Artists to celebrate and mark their time on the Programme, and I can think of no better platform for that than the Main Stage.”

Elaine Kidd, Head of Jette Parker Artists Programme, said:

“This iconic stage has become a second home for our singers. It’s thrilling to witness them in the summer showcase step into the principal roles that will launch their international careers, all with the guidance of our own JPA conductors and directors, responsible for the music and staging. It’s truly a team enterprise and a fantastic culmination for our leavers to their time at The Royal Opera.”

Now concluding its 22nd year, the Programme provides a bridge to a career with the world’s leading opera companies and gives the artists first-hand experience of a major international producing house. Over the last two decades, the Programme has trained and supported over 140 young singers, directors, conductors and pianists from across the globe, providing access to all areas of opera, music and theatre production. As well as performing repertory roles, singers may also cover roles for more established cast members, stepping into another artist’s shoes at short notice. All artists receive coaching and mentoring to further their technical abilities and help evolve their artistic identity.

Applications for the 2025/26 intake of singers open on Wednesday 24 July, with conductor and director auditions following in the autumn – click here for further information.

The Jette Parker Artists Programme is made possible thanks to the exceptional generosity of Oak Foundation

