Jerwood Foundation Announces Opportunity For West Yorkshire-Based Scenic Workshop Artist Trainee At At Leeds Playhouse

For the second year running, Leeds Playhouse is being supported by the Jerwood Foundation to continue its development of designers and backstage workers. Applications are now open for the Jerwood Scenic Workshop Trainee, who will join the Playhouse's expert team on a paid, three-month placement in January 2025.

This exciting opportunity, supported by the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund, will give a locally rooted artist, maker or designer the chance to gain valuable practical experience as part of the Playhouse's industry-leading Scenic Workshop team.

Working with highly experienced, skilled professionals, the role will be part of the making process for Coraline, a new musical playing in spring 2025 with set and costume designs by award-winning designer Colin Richmond and puppet designs by Rachael Canning.

They will also: work across departments – carpentry, metal-working, props, scenic art, technical drawing; get a front row seat on the creation process by liaising with designers and creative teams; establish a wider network of relationships across the Yorkshire theatre community; and get the opportunity to see lots of great productions in the Playhouse's three auditoriums.

Previous Jerwood Trainee Neelam Majumder said: “As the Jerwood Scenic Workshop Trainee at Leeds Playhouse, I had an incredible opportunity to work on productions like Here You Come Again and My Fair Lady. The staff were exceptionally experienced, with decades of expertise in scenic construction, painting, and prop-making. Working alongside them was like getting a masterclass every day—they were always open to answering my questions and shared so much knowledge.

"I learned so much in a short time and achieved more than I ever could have before thanks to my time spent in the workshop. I got to explore materials, tools and techniques I'd never worked with, and the guidance of the workshop staff made even complex tasks feel achievable. In the three months I was there I truly felt like a part of the Playhouse team.”

Amy Leach, Deputy Artistic Director of Leeds Playhouse, said: “We had a fantastic time with our inaugural Jerwood Scenic Workshop Trainee, Neelam, and we are thrilled to be working again with the Jerwood Foundation to create another opportunity for an individual in this vital backstage role.

“This is a fantastic opportunity for an early career artist from Yorkshire to gain a varied insight into the wide range of backstage opportunities. We understand how challenging it can be for early career theatre workers to build a sustainable career, establish specialisms and develop their work for bigger scales and spaces.

“We want to say a huge thank you for the support we have from the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund in helping us to further broaden the scope of our development work with this exciting opportunity.”

Since 1991, the Jerwood Foundation has donated over £110 million to support the arts and education. The Jerwood Developing Artists Fund offers exceptional opportunities for early-career artists, curators and producers, delivered by organisations with the capacity and know-how to help individuals to develop new skills, ideas and work.

The Jerwood Scenic Workshop Trainee placement runs from January to April 2025. Applicants must be over 18, based in West Yorkshire, and in the early stages of their career. The deadline for applications is 10am on Monday 2 December 2024.

Click here for full details and to apply

