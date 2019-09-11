Jerry Gunn Steps Down As Executive Producer At Rose Theatre Kingston

Rose Theatre Kingston today announces that Jerry Gunn will step down as Executive Producer.

Jerry Gunn leaves early next year, following 13 years with the Rose - originally joining the company in September 2006 when the building was a mere concrete shell, before becoming Executive Producer in 2013 working alongside Chief Executive Robert O'Dowd. Following his departure, he will continue a working relationship with the company on special projects in a freelance capacity.

Jerry Gunn said today, "After 13 wonderfully fruitful years at Rose Theatre Kingston, I have taken the difficult decision to move on. 2019 has been the company's most successful year to date, with a transfer to The National Theatre of our two part adaptation of Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend, the West End transfer of Captain Corelli's Mandolin, a work in progress performance and transfer to Theatre Royal Bath of Vanessa Redgrave's Vienna 1934-Munich 1938, tours of Stones in His Pockets and Zog, and the return of Judi Dench to the venue for a special one off event, alongside a full season of work on our main stage; and with the company in such an excellent position creatively now feels the time to look to the next challenge, knowing I leave the theatre in the safe hands of a brilliant team."

Chief Executive Robert O'Dowd commented, "Jerry's contribution to the Rose has been enormous, from his joining the company even before anyone set foot on our stages. His knowledge of the theatre and our audiences has enabled him, as the theatre's recent creative lead, to build a body of work that has reached not only our audiences locally, but enticed people from across the UK and beyond. He's brought new writers, directors, actors and creatives into our building, and established strong working relationships for the future with co-producers in both the subsidised and commercial sectors. We are hugely grateful for his hard work and dedication to the theatre and wish him every success for the future."

Chair of the Board, Chris Foy added, "Jerry will be greatly missed by everyone at the Rose. His experience and understanding of the theatre's unique space has enabled and encouraged the cast and creatives who work here to produce outstanding work. He leaves a vital legacy to the Rose. We wish him well as he begins a new freelance chapter and will be delighted to work with him again."

Highlights of Jerry Gunn's tenure as producer and later Executive Producer include Peter Hall's productions of Uncle Vanya, Alan Ayckbourn's Bedroom Farce and A Midsummer Night's Dream, Stephen Unwin's productions of Peter Nichol's A Day in the Death of Joe Egg and A Christmas Carol, George Stiles' The Three Musketeers, Richard Bean's Smack Family Robinson - directed by Richard Wilson, Michael Frayn's Donkeys' Years, Sally Cookson's production of Jacqueline Wilson's Hetty Feather, Peter Hall and John Barton's The Wars of the Roses - directed by Trevor Nunn, Zach Helm's Good Canary - directed by John Malkovich and Elena Ferrante's My Brilliant Friend directed by Melly Still.





