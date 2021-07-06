Jermyn Street Theatre Announces Three Shows For The Late Summer and Early Autumn

This Summer, Jermyn Street Theatre moves forward with its reopening activities with three new shows beginning on 1 August. Kicking off this mini-season is an epic all-day, all-star performance, in which Artistic Director Tom Littler dramatises Emily Wilson's translation of The Odyssey as a staged reading in six parts by a company of eleven actors and six guest-star narrators. The grand finale of the Footprints Festival, each part of The Odyssey can watched In Theatre or At Home separately, so audiences can journey through the pulsating adventures and poetry of Homer.

From 18 August - 11 September Jermyn Street Theatre will stage This Beautiful Future by acclaimed writer Rita Kalnejais (Babyteeth, First Love is the Revolution). Intimate, tender and sensual, this captivating portrayal of first love was highly praised on its debut at the Yard Theatre in 2017. Directed by Chirolles Khalil (Lie With Me; Be The One by Rudimental) it features stage and screen stars Katie Eldred (Hunger - Arcola; The Rubenstein Kiss - Southwark Playhouse) and Freddie Wise (Poldark, Maleficent 2, Brave New World).

Completing the season is a comedy by Alan Ayckbourn. Jermyn Street Theatre will be bringing back its rescheduled performances of Relatively Speaking, directed by Robin Herford, former Artistic Director of the Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough and director of The Woman in Black - West End. The cast of the revival of this enduringly funny comedy of mistaken identities and excruciating misunderstandings - currently playing at the Mill at Sonning Theatre - comprises: Christopher Bonwell as Greg (The Entertainer - UK tour; In Praise of Love - Theatre Royal Bath; Bad Jews - Theatre Royal Haymarket), Rachel Fielding as Sheila (Arcadia - Royal National Theatre; Love Loss and What I Wore and Father of the Bride - The Mill Sonning), Lianne Harvey as Ginny (An Inspector Calls - UK and USA Tour; The Trials of Mary - Eastern Angles) and James Simmons as Philip (The Lion King and The Woman in Black - West End).

Jermyn Street Theatre Artistic Director, Tom Littler says : "Announcing the return of full programming at Jermyn Street Theatre is a huge milestone. The Odyssey promises to be an unforgettable day of drama and storytelling with a fabulous cast; This Beautiful Future is an exquisite and surprising play by a writer I hugely admire; and Relatively Speaking arrives - eighteen months later than planned - to provide much-needed laughter."

BOX OFFICE: 020 7287 2875 and online at www.jermynstreettheatre.co.uk.