Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of THE WAR OF THE WORLDS Returns to Tour in 2022

Jeff Wayne's Musical Version of 'The War of The Worlds' - Alive on Stage! returns to arenas throughout the UK in 2022.

Steps' and stage star Claire Richards makes her debut as Beth, The Parson's Wife. With Steps,Claire has amassed fourteen Top 5 singles (including three Number 1's), and three multi Platinum albums, including 20 million in record sales and seven sold-out arena tours. Claire is often our TV screens, including The One Show, Loose Women, Celebrity Big Brother and Popstar to Operastar, and her 2019 solo album, My Wildest Dreams, hit the UK Top 10.

Claire said: "I am so thrilled to be joining the cast of Jeff Wayne 's The War of The Worlds for their 2022 Arena tour. To be a part of such an iconic production is so exciting, and I'm really looking forward to getting back out on the road next year."

Strictly and West End star Star Kevin Clifton will debut as The Artilleryman. Kevin has thrilled audiences in the West End and across the UK, starring in 'Rock of Ages', 'Dirty Dancing the Musical' and 'The Wedding Singer'.

Now, he'll be returning to the stage in 2022 for this exciting role. Kevin is best known as a Pro Dancer on BBC One's, 'Strictly Come Dancing' being the only pro dancer to ever dance in four consecutive finals.

Kevin said "I am unbelievably excited to be joining the cast of Jeff Wayne 's The War Of The Worlds. In 2022 this particular story could not be more relevant. After so long without live performance, what better experience could there be than this spectacular arena production complete with a full live onstage orchestra and special effects. 'Life Begins Again!' "

Based on HG Wells' dark Victorian tale, it remains a firm favourite to millions around the world.

In 2006 TWOTW was considered a cutting edge production with six trucks filled to the brim. In 2022, marking a momentous 16 years of touring, the production will be up to 12, and with it, a host of ingredients and special effects that will challenge and excite the senses for audiences of all ages, all set to Jeff's iconic score.

Jeff's Musical Version has also won two prestigious UK Ivor Novello Awards, the US Best Recording in Science Fiction and Fantasy (the judges included Alfred Hitchcock George Lucas and Steven Spielberg ), as well as winning for Jeff, Classic Rock's 'Showman of The Year' Award following the debut arena tour in 2006.

Jeff Wayne 's Musical Version of 'The War of The Worlds' has grown into a true classic, acquiring new generations of devoted followers since its original release. It has now been seen in London's West End, a chart-topping 5-hour Audible Audiobook featuring Michael Sheen , Taron Edgeton and Theo James , and in 2019 opened at London's Old Metal Exchange Jeff Wayne 's The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience and winning the THEA Award, the 'Oscar' of the interactive world. Now Covid compliant, it is re-opening again from May 22.

The 2006 DVD topped the UK Music DVD Charts for 7 consecutive weeks and was seen for a year on Sky Arts TV, and the 2012 DVD also enjoyed great success.

Tour Dates:

March 2022

23 Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

24 Birmingham Resorts World Arena

26 Cardiff Motorpoint Arena*

27 Brighton Centre

28 Brighton Centre

29 Bournemouth International Centre

30 Bournemouth International Centre

April 2022

01 Manchester Ao Arena

02 Glasgow The Sse Hydro

03 Leeds First Direct Arena

05 Hull Bonus Arena

06 Liverpool M&s Arena

07 Newcastle Utilita Arena

09 London The O2

Tickets on general sale now via www.livenation.co.uk