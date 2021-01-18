Jasmin Vardimon Company Announces Video Auditions For JV2 2021/22 Professional Development Diploma

Kick-start your professional development with JV2! Renowned contemporary dance company Jasmin Vardimon Company has announced they are now welcoming video auditions for their JV2 Professional Development Diploma 2021-22. Applicants can register their interest and receive full details by visiting the website: https://jasminvardimon.com/education/jvc-diploma-jv2/

All videos should be submitted by February 14th 2021, applicants are requested to register as soon as possible.

The JV2 Professional Development Diploma was created with the mission to encourage, cultivate and nurture young talent. The programme offers students a unique opportunity to train as versatile and multi-disciplinary performers, under the guidance of one of the world's leading female choreographers. JV2 is designed for a small group of students, allowing one to one interaction with Jasmin Vardimon and guest choreographers. This year's JV2 are also likely to work closely with the main company on a project during the programme.

Combining high level physical and theatrical training, choreography and other stagecraft with education techniques and career skills, the course enables students to realise their potential, bridging the gap between graduate and professional to become mature, versatile and employable performers.

JV2 is a recognised training route for young performers from all over the world. 85% of all graduates are currently employed in the sector as performers, choreographers or involved in dance education. Several JV2 graduates have gone on to perform professionally with Jasmin Vardimon Company, touring new work internationally. Others have become key educational facilitators within the company, inspiring the next generation of dance professionals. To date, Jasmin Vardimon Company have also commissioned 14 choreographers in the early stages of their careers, and all have gone on to create or produce their own work and companies.

For further information and to apply, please head to https://jasminvardimon.com/education/jvc-diploma-jv2/