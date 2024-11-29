Janie Dee Joins PUTTING IT TOGETHER at the Playground Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



This December, The Playground Theatre will present two special performances of Stephen Sondheim and Julia McKenzie’s revue Putting It Together. Directed by West End and Broadway star Janie Dee, who also stars alongside Tom Babbage, Kate Butch, Miriana Pavia and Edward Baker-Duly.

With an inspirational West End cast specially chosen by Janie, the show sees the party hosts face marital disillusionment, as a younger couple struggle with their deepest desires, whilst a comedic commentator oversees and influences the action.

Hot off the recent success of the West Ends Sondheim’s Old Friends, also starring Janie, this show features nearly thirty of Sondheim's witty, poignant and powerful songs from Follies, A Little Night Music, Company, A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum and many more.

Performances run 14 December at 7.30pm and 15 December at 4pm. Booking can be made at boxoffice@theplaygroundtheatre.org.uk or 020 8960 0110.

