DICK WHITTINGTON AND HIS CAT at King's Head Theatre to Star DRAG RACE Alums

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The first casting and creative team have been announced for this year's pantomime, Dick Whittington and His Cat, running from 21 November 2026 – 3 January 2027, with a press performance on Sunday 29 November at 1pm; alongside its strictly grown-up counterpart, Dick Whittington: Adults Only, from 26 November 2026 – 2 January 2027, with a press performance on Friday 27 November at 7pm.

RuPaul's Drag Race UK favourites Victoria Scone and River Medway will star in both productions, with Victoria returning to the theatre as 'Dragpus', following her appearance as 'Dame Trott' in last year's Jack and the Beanstalk, and River making her King's Head Theatre debut as 'Queen Rat'.

The production will once again be written and directed by Andrew Pollard, who returns to King's Head Theatre for a third year following Cinderella and Jack and the Beanstalk, and was the winner of 'Best Writer' at the 2026 UK Pantomime Awards.

Victoria Scone made history as the first contestant assigned female at birth to compete on RuPaul's Drag Race UK, appearing in the third series before going on to represent the UK in Canada's Drag Race: Canada vs The World, where they reached the final four. Victoria returns to King's Head Theatre following last year's Jack and the Beanstalk, having previously appeared on stage in productions including The Frogs at Southwark Playhouse. Last year's King's Head announcement similarly foregrounded Victoria's Drag Race history and stage work.

In 2026, Victoria led the cast of Acid's Reign as 'Alex Acid' at Pleasance Theatre London and at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Victoria Scone said: “She's... back! I'm delighted to return to the King's Head Theatre stage again this year – mainly because I left my LaDucas backstage! I simply can't believe how lucky I am to be spending a season with Dick... Whittington! And River Medway will be there! (I think I'm contractually obligated to say that.'

“See you on stage and let's all hope I don't mistake a school performance for an 'Adults Only' show again – those poor kids.”

River Medway will make her King's Head Theatre debut as 'Queen Rat'. She most recently played 'Jem' in the UK and Ireland tour of Here & Now: The Steps Musical, having originated the role in the musical's world premiere at the Alexandra Theatre, Birmingham. Following her appearance on the third series of RuPaul's Drag Race UK, River has performed extensively across the UK, including the Pick'n'Mix UK Tour, The Main Event UK Tour and the official Drag Race UK Season 3 Tour.

River Medway said: “I made my panto debut at ten years old in my hometown in Kent and have been in love ever since, continuing until I was 18. My first time 'in drag' was playing an Ugly Stepsister in Cinderella – completely miscast. I've been a villager, a prince – rude! – and a dame, but never a villain.

'I adore the tradition and the camp that is innate to panto, so I'm super excited to be part of this year's panto at the iconic King's Head Theatre in London – just a shame I have to work with Victoria Scone again. She's obsessed with me!”

Writer and director Andrew Pollard returns to King's Head Theatre following the success of the theatre's previous two pantomimes. Last year's Jack and the Beanstalk followed his 2024 production of Cinderella, which received several five-star reviews and sold out a number of performances.

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