Jacqui Dankworth, Seth Lakeman and More Set for Corn Exchange Newbury Autumn Music Season

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From Sondheim to Springsteen, glam rock to Queen, and festive treats, Corn Exchange Newbury is set for a season of live music this autumn, with a wide-ranging program.



Thursday 17 September

Internationally acclaimed vocalist Jacqui Dankworth brings The Sondheim Songbook to Newbury. Joined by American pianist Charlie Wood and a world-class ensemble, Dankworth will celebrate the extraordinary musical legacy of Stephen Sondheim, drawing on her own collaborations with the legendary composer.

Friday 25 September

The pace shifts from Broadway to rock 'n' roll when The Sound of Springsteen brings the unmistakable sound of Bruce Springsteen to the stage. Celebrating 40 years of the iconic Born in the U.S.A album, this acclaimed production takes audiences on a journey through Springsteen's remarkable catalogue.

Thursday 15 October

October brings a particularly strong run of live music, beginning with one of the UK's most celebrated folk artists. Seth Lakeman arrives to mark the 20th anniversary of his landmark album Freedom Fields.

Friday 16 October

The following night sees the arrival of A Tribute to Sting & The Police: Starring The Rozzers. Fronted by Owen James, whose vocal and visual performance has earned acclaim for its authenticity, the band will deliver a set packed with classics from both The Police and Sting's solo career.

Saturday 17 October

Then it's time to turn up the glitter and wind back the clock with The Glam Rock Show: Get It On, celebrating the flamboyant, rebellious spirit of one of music's most colourful eras. With the biggest hits of T. Rex, Slade, Bowie, The Sweet, Suzi Quatro, Wizzard, Mud and more, audiences can expect platform boots, powerhouse vocals, electric guitars and plenty of nostalgia.

Friday 23 October

As October draws to an end, the Auditorium takes on a spookier tone. Halloween in Concert promises a spectacular night of Halloween inspired favourites. From Monster Mash and The Time Warp to Running Up That Hill, Bat Out of Hell and Thriller, it's a celebration of music with a distinctly supernatural twist. Audiences are even encouraged to dress up, with a prize for the best costume.

Saturday 24 October

Copacabana Magic: The Barry Manilow Tribute celebrates the music and showmanship of one of pop's great entertainers.

Thursday 29 October

Rock fans are also well catered for as Creedence Clearwater Revived, featuring Johnnie 'Guitar' Williamson, take to the Corn Exchange stage. Having toured internationally for decades, the band showcase their interpretation of the timeless songs of John Fogerty and Creedence Clearwater Revival, including Proud Mary, Bad Moon Rising, Have You Ever Seen the Rain, Born on the Bayou and Fortunate Son.

Saturday 7 November

The music continues into November with Mercury, an electrifying tribute to Freddie Mercury and Queen. Joseph Lee Jackson takes on the role of Queen's legendary frontman, delivering the vocal range, energy and theatricality required for an evening featuring anthems such as Bohemian Rhapsody, Radio Ga Ga and We Are the Champions.

Saturday 14 November

And finally, as the first signs of Christmas begin to appear, The Crooners Christmas Special delivers a festive treat. Combining big-band swing, festive favourites and laugh-out-loud comedy, the show promises an evening of seasonal entertainment with songs made famous by Frank Sinatra, Dean Martin, Bing Crosby and Michael Bublé, alongside the quick wit and outrageous antics that have made Crooners a firm favourite with audiences across the UK.

More on Corn Exchange Newbury Recent Articles SLEEPING BEAUTY Panto and More Set For Corn Exchange Newbury's Autumn Season

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