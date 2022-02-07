Jack Docherty Announces Tour of New Show NOTHING BUT
Nothing But is a tender, playful, darkly comic tale in which Jack grapples with lost youth, infatuation, fatherhood, sex, secrets and truth.
Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021, Jack Docherty, one of Scotland's favourite comic performers and the BAFTA award winning star of Scot Squad and Absolutely, has announced that he will be touring in 2022 with his new play Nothing But (Independent's Top Ten Shows of the Fringe).
A love letter to Edinburgh, family and summer rain.
Jack Docherty started his career at the Edinburgh Festival in the 1980's and was twice shortlisted for the Perrier Award. He then went on to write for Spitting Image, Alas Smith and Jones, The Lenny Henry Show, Vic Reeves' Big Night Out and many others. Four series of Absolutely, Channel 4's critically acclaimed, award-winning, cult sketch show followed, spawning spin-off sitcom, Mr Don and Mr George. He has also appeared in The Comic Strip, Red Dwarf and Have I Got News For You and provided the voice for Aardman's Oscar nominated short film Humdrum.
As well as being Britain's first five nights-a-week talk show host on Channel 5's The Jack Docherty Show he wrote and starred in the BBC2 sitcom The Creatives, wrote and produced Model, Actress, Whatever (the Rankin directed Channel 4 film), and was the lead in Sky One's sci-fi comedy drama The Strangerers.
Jack's more recent work includes the RTS Award-winning comedy Scotland In A Day for Channel 4, producing the BBC Scotland film No Holds Bard, writing the BBC2 sitcom The Cup and producing two series of BBC1 sitcom Old Guys. He wrote and performed three series of Start/Stop for Radio 4 and its TV spin-off for BBC1. He is currently filming the seventh series of BBC1 Scotland's multi award-winning Scot Squad and has starred in the Scot Squad spin-offs, The Chief's Election Interviews (BAFTA Winner 2020) and the Chief Does Democracy (BAFTA Nominated 2021).
Nothing But is Jack's highly anticipated return to live performing.
Venue: Beacon Arts Centre GREENOCK
Dates: Friday, 11th March
Time: 8.00pm
Box Office: 01475 723 723
Online: beaconartscentre.co.uk
Venue: Eastwood Park Theatre GIFFNICK
Dates: Saturday, 12th March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0141 577 4956
Online: erculturendleisure.org/theatre/
Venue: Eastgate Theatre PEEBLES
Dates: Thursday, 17th March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01721 725 777
Online: eastgatearts.com
Venue: Tivoli Theatre ABERDEEN
Dates: Friday, 18th March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01224 592 755
Online: thetivolitheatre.com
Venue: Perth Theatre PERTH
Dates: Saturday, 19th March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01738 621 031
Online: horsecross.co.uk/venues/perth-theatre
Venue: Oran Mor GLASGOW
Dates: Tuesday 22nd & Wednesday 23rd March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0141 357 6200
Online: oran-mor.co.uk
Venue: Dundee Rep DUNDEE
Dates: Sunday, 27th March
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01382 223 530
Online: dundeerep.co.uk
Venue: Eden Court INVERNESS
Dates: Friday, 1st & Saturday, 2nd April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01463 234 234
Online: eden-court.co.uk
Venue: MacPhail Centre ULLAPOOL
Dates: Sunday, 3rd April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01854 613 336
Online: macphailcentre.com
Venue: Brunton Theatre MUSSELBURGH
Dates: Thursday, 7th & Friday, 8th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 0131 653 5245
Online: thebrunton.co.uk
Venue: Mac Arts GALASHIELS
Dates: Saturday, 9th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01896 756 852
Online: macarts.scot
Venue: MacRobert Arts Centre STIRLING
Dates: Thursday, 14th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01786 466 666
Online: macrobertartscentre.org
Venue: Birnam Arts Centre BIRNAM
Dates: Friday, 15th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01350 727 674
Online: birnamarts.com
Venue: Howden Park Centre LIVINGSTON
Dates: Saturday, 16th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01506 340 700
Online: howdenparkcentre.co.uk
Venue: Websters Memorial Theatre ARBROATH
Dates: Sunday, 17th April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01241 435800
Online: angusalive.scot
Venue: Byre Theatre ST ANDREWS
Dates: Friday, 22nd April
Time: 7.30pm
Box Office: 01334 47 61 61
Online: byretheatre.com
Venue: Soho Theatre, LONDON
Dates: Monday, 25th April to Saturday, 30th April
Time: TBC
Box Office: sohotheatre.com
Online: 0207 478 0100