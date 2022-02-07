Jack Docherty Announces Tour of New Show NOTHING BUT

Following a critically acclaimed season at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2021, Jack Docherty, one of Scotland's favourite comic performers and the BAFTA award winning star of Scot Squad and Absolutely, has announced that he will be touring in 2022 with his new play Nothing But (Independent's Top Ten Shows of the Fringe).

Nothing But is a tender, playful, darkly comic tale in which Jack grapples with lost youth, infatuation, fatherhood, sex, secrets and truth.

A love letter to Edinburgh, family and summer rain.

Jack Docherty started his career at the Edinburgh Festival in the 1980's and was twice shortlisted for the Perrier Award. He then went on to write for Spitting Image, Alas Smith and Jones, The Lenny Henry Show, Vic Reeves' Big Night Out and many others. Four series of Absolutely, Channel 4's critically acclaimed, award-winning, cult sketch show followed, spawning spin-off sitcom, Mr Don and Mr George. He has also appeared in The Comic Strip, Red Dwarf and Have I Got News For You and provided the voice for Aardman's Oscar nominated short film Humdrum.

As well as being Britain's first five nights-a-week talk show host on Channel 5's The Jack Docherty Show he wrote and starred in the BBC2 sitcom The Creatives, wrote and produced Model, Actress, Whatever (the Rankin directed Channel 4 film), and was the lead in Sky One's sci-fi comedy drama The Strangerers.

Jack's more recent work includes the RTS Award-winning comedy Scotland In A Day for Channel 4, producing the BBC Scotland film No Holds Bard, writing the BBC2 sitcom The Cup and producing two series of BBC1 sitcom Old Guys. He wrote and performed three series of Start/Stop for Radio 4 and its TV spin-off for BBC1. He is currently filming the seventh series of BBC1 Scotland's multi award-winning Scot Squad and has starred in the Scot Squad spin-offs, The Chief's Election Interviews (BAFTA Winner 2020) and the Chief Does Democracy (BAFTA Nominated 2021).

Nothing But is Jack's highly anticipated return to live performing.

Venue: Beacon Arts Centre GREENOCK

Dates: Friday, 11th March

Time: 8.00pm

Box Office: 01475 723 723

Online: beaconartscentre.co.uk

Venue: Eastwood Park Theatre GIFFNICK

Dates: Saturday, 12th March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0141 577 4956

Online: erculturendleisure.org/theatre/

Venue: Eastgate Theatre PEEBLES

Dates: Thursday, 17th March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01721 725 777

Online: eastgatearts.com

Venue: Tivoli Theatre ABERDEEN

Dates: Friday, 18th March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01224 592 755

Online: thetivolitheatre.com

Venue: Perth Theatre PERTH

Dates: Saturday, 19th March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01738 621 031

Online: horsecross.co.uk/venues/perth-theatre

Venue: Oran Mor GLASGOW

Dates: Tuesday 22nd & Wednesday 23rd March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0141 357 6200

Online: oran-mor.co.uk

Venue: Dundee Rep DUNDEE

Dates: Sunday, 27th March

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01382 223 530

Online: dundeerep.co.uk

Venue: Eden Court INVERNESS

Dates: Friday, 1st & Saturday, 2nd April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01463 234 234

Online: eden-court.co.uk

Venue: MacPhail Centre ULLAPOOL

Dates: Sunday, 3rd April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01854 613 336

Online: macphailcentre.com

Venue: Brunton Theatre MUSSELBURGH

Dates: Thursday, 7th & Friday, 8th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 0131 653 5245

Online: thebrunton.co.uk

Venue: Mac Arts GALASHIELS

Dates: Saturday, 9th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01896 756 852

Online: macarts.scot

Venue: MacRobert Arts Centre STIRLING

Dates: Thursday, 14th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01786 466 666

Online: macrobertartscentre.org

Venue: Birnam Arts Centre BIRNAM

Dates: Friday, 15th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01350 727 674

Online: birnamarts.com

Venue: Howden Park Centre LIVINGSTON

Dates: Saturday, 16th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01506 340 700

Online: howdenparkcentre.co.uk

Venue: Websters Memorial Theatre ARBROATH

Dates: Sunday, 17th April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01241 435800

Online: angusalive.scot

Venue: Byre Theatre ST ANDREWS

Dates: Friday, 22nd April

Time: 7.30pm

Box Office: 01334 47 61 61

Online: byretheatre.com

Venue: Soho Theatre, LONDON

Dates: Monday, 25th April to Saturday, 30th April

Time: TBC

Box Office: sohotheatre.com

Online: 0207 478 0100