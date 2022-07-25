JURASSIC LIVE To Visit Theatre Royal Brighton in December

Theatre Royal Brighton today announced Jurassic Live will arrive on stage from Tuesday 27 to Friday 30 December 2022 as part of a rip-roaring holiday season. Aimed at the whole family, from 2 to 102, the thrilling new stage adventure follows a team of dino rangers on the hunt for a missing baby dinosaur. Tickets are one sale now via ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

Jurassic Live is an educational stage show featuring award winning animatronics, including a Velociraptor, Triceratops and one of the largest T-Rex's in Europe, as well as the ONLY Stegosaurus, Apatosaurus and flying Pterodactyl in the UK. The puppets contain ground-breaking technology, with blinking eyes, moving mouths and fully functioning moving bodies. Audience members can expect to see dinosaurs live on stage along with prehistoric birds flying right over their heads.

John Baldock, Theatre Director of Theatre Royal Brighton said:

"We can't wait to welcome Jurassic Live, a roarsome experience for the whole family, later this year. Featuring professional puppeteers and realistic dinosaurs, this thrilling, unique and immersive dinosaur experience will be live on stage between Christmas and the New Year - guaranteed to give you a dino-mite holiday season."