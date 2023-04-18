Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JULIE: THE MUSICAL To Embark On Summer Tour Beginning in May

JULIE: The Musical is a brand new, award-winning, original musical telling the life and adventures of historical LGBTQ+ icon Julie D'Aubigny.

Apr. 18, 2023  

JULIE: The Musical is a brand new, award-winning, original musical telling the life and adventures of historical LGBTQ+ icon Julie D'Aubigny. After winning the 'OffComm Award' in 2022, JULIE: The Musical is embarking upon a UK Summer Tour.

Julie D'Aubigny is down in history as one of the most chaotic characters to have ever lived - one of the first public figures to live as an openly bisexual woman, she seduced nuns, duelled multiple men at once, burnt down convents, was bribed by princes, innovated opera - all before she turned 30

Featuring Live Music, Comedy, Tap Dancing Sword Fights, Twerking Nuns, Kazoo Choruses...and that's just the first half hour...

JULIE: The Musical celebrates this extraordinary life, queerness and carving a place for yourself in a world not built for you.

Writer & Director: Abey Bradbury (they/she)
Producer: Conor Dye (he/him)
Sound: India Day (she/her)
Set & Lighting Design: Rebecca Cox (she/her)
Stage Manager: Sophie Coward (she/her)

Cast
Sophie Coward (she/her)
Sam Kearney (they/them)
Fabian Soto Pacheco (he/they)
Georgia Leila Stoller (she/her)
Alexander Tilley (he/him)

TOUR DATES

New Wimbledon Studio

· 31st of May till 3rd of June 2023

· Wednesday - Friday: 7:45PM
Saturday: 2:45PM (matinee), 7:45PM (evening show)

· Address: 93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG

· Bookings: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/julie-the-musical/studio-at-new-wimbledon-theatre/

· Tickets: £17.60 (Full Price), £15.40 (Concession)

Hope Mill Theatre

· 19th of June till 24th of June 2023

· Tuesday - Friday: 7:30PM
Saturday: 2:45PM (matinee), 7:45PM (evening show)

· Hope Mill Theatre, 113 Pollard St, Manchester, M4 7JA

· Bookings: https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/event/julie-the-musical/

· Tickets: £18 (Standard), £16 (Concession)

Hull Truck

· 30th of June 2023 - 8:00PM showing

· 50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB

· Bookings: https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/grow-season/julie-the-musical/

· Tickets: £13.50 (Full Price), £11.50 (Concession)

Shakespeare North

· 8th of July till 9th of July 2023

· Saturday: 7:30PM
Sunday: 12:00PM and 16:00PM

· Prospsero Place, Prescot, L34 3AB

· Bookings: https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/event/julie-the-musical/

· Tickets: £12 (Adult), £8.40 (Concession), £10.20 (Member), £8 (Access & Schools), £10.80 (Groups), Pay What You Decide (£3-30)

Leeds Carriageworks

· 12th of July till 14th of July 2023

· Wednesday - Friday: 7:30PM

· The Electric Press, 3 Millennium Square, Leeds, LS2 3AD

· Bookings: https://www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/julie-the-musical/?venue=1454//

· Tickets: £15.40 (Standard), £13.20 (Concession), £13.75), (Groups of 4+)
Prices include the booking fee.

The Other Palace

· 25th of July - 30th of July 2023

· Tuesday - Friday: 8:00PM
Saturday: 3:30PM (matinee), 8:00PM (evening performance)
Sunday: 2:00PM (matinee), 6:00PM (evening performance)

· The Other Palace, 12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA

· Bookings: Click Here

· Tickets: £15 (Full Price), £12 (Concession)

Running Time: Approx. 120 minutes (incl. an interval)

Age Recommendation: 14+

Trigger Warnings: Strong Language, Sexual Themes, Implied Suicide and SA

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julie_themusical
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/juliedaubignythemusical
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/julie_musical
Website: https://juliethemusical.co.uk




Meet The New Jerwood Resident Designer at Leeds Playhouse Photo
Meet The New Jerwood Resident Designer at Leeds Playhouse
West Yorkshire theatre designer Delicia Sorhaindo has been announced as the new Jerwood Resident Designer at Leeds Playhouse as part of a raft of career-boosting opportunities for Yorkshire-based creatives supported by the Jerwood Developing Artists Fund.
Bebe Rexha Announces U.K. Tour Date Photo
Bebe Rexha Announces U.K. Tour Date
The news follows the recent arrival of the artist's '70s-infused single 'Heart Wants What It Wants' and the ongoing chart domination of David Guetta's collaboration 'I'm Good (Blue)'. Set to bring the heat to the U.K. off the back of her U.S. tour dates which kick off in May, Rexha’s return to London will be one of the summer's hottest tickets.
Mimi Findlay Appointed Executive Director Of Bush Theatre Photo
Mimi Findlay Appointed Executive Director Of Bush Theatre
The Bush Theatre has announced the appointment of Mimi Findlay as Executive Director from May 2023. Findlay will replace Lauren Clancy who has been with the theatre for the past nine years. 
Join The Eurovision Party At Liverpools Epstein Theatre Photo
Join The Eurovision Party At Liverpool's Epstein Theatre
Eurovision comes to Liverpool next month and the Epstein Theatre is promising Song Contest fans the party of all parties in the stunning surroundings of its historic auditorium.

