JULIE: THE MUSICAL To Embark On Summer Tour Beginning in May

JULIE: The Musical is a brand new, award-winning, original musical telling the life and adventures of historical LGBTQ+ icon Julie D'Aubigny. After winning the 'OffComm Award' in 2022, JULIE: The Musical is embarking upon a UK Summer Tour.

Julie D'Aubigny is down in history as one of the most chaotic characters to have ever lived - one of the first public figures to live as an openly bisexual woman, she seduced nuns, duelled multiple men at once, burnt down convents, was bribed by princes, innovated opera - all before she turned 30

Featuring Live Music, Comedy, Tap Dancing Sword Fights, Twerking Nuns, Kazoo Choruses...and that's just the first half hour...

JULIE: The Musical celebrates this extraordinary life, queerness and carving a place for yourself in a world not built for you.

Writer & Director: Abey Bradbury (they/she)

Producer: Conor Dye (he/him)

Sound: India Day (she/her)

Set & Lighting Design: Rebecca Cox (she/her)

Stage Manager: Sophie Coward (she/her)

Cast

Sophie Coward (she/her)

Sam Kearney (they/them)

Fabian Soto Pacheco (he/they)

Georgia Leila Stoller (she/her)

Alexander Tilley (he/him)

TOUR DATES

New Wimbledon Studio

· 31st of May till 3rd of June 2023

· Wednesday - Friday: 7:45PM

Saturday: 2:45PM (matinee), 7:45PM (evening show)

· Address: 93 The Broadway, London SW19 1QG

· Bookings: https://www.atgtickets.com/shows/julie-the-musical/studio-at-new-wimbledon-theatre/

· Tickets: £17.60 (Full Price), £15.40 (Concession)

Hope Mill Theatre

· 19th of June till 24th of June 2023

· Tuesday - Friday: 7:30PM

Saturday: 2:45PM (matinee), 7:45PM (evening show)

· Hope Mill Theatre, 113 Pollard St, Manchester, M4 7JA

· Bookings: https://hopemilltheatre.co.uk/event/julie-the-musical/

· Tickets: £18 (Standard), £16 (Concession)

Hull Truck

· 30th of June 2023 - 8:00PM showing

· 50 Ferensway, Hull, HU2 8LB

· Bookings: https://www.hulltruck.co.uk/whats-on/grow-season/julie-the-musical/

· Tickets: £13.50 (Full Price), £11.50 (Concession)

Shakespeare North

· 8th of July till 9th of July 2023

· Saturday: 7:30PM

Sunday: 12:00PM and 16:00PM

· Prospsero Place, Prescot, L34 3AB

· Bookings: https://shakespearenorthplayhouse.co.uk/event/julie-the-musical/

· Tickets: £12 (Adult), £8.40 (Concession), £10.20 (Member), £8 (Access & Schools), £10.80 (Groups), Pay What You Decide (£3-30)

Leeds Carriageworks

· 12th of July till 14th of July 2023

· Wednesday - Friday: 7:30PM

· The Electric Press, 3 Millennium Square, Leeds, LS2 3AD

· Bookings: https://www.carriageworkstheatre.co.uk/whatson-event/julie-the-musical/?venue=1454//

· Tickets: £15.40 (Standard), £13.20 (Concession), £13.75), (Groups of 4+)

Prices include the booking fee.

The Other Palace

· 25th of July - 30th of July 2023

· Tuesday - Friday: 8:00PM

Saturday: 3:30PM (matinee), 8:00PM (evening performance)

Sunday: 2:00PM (matinee), 6:00PM (evening performance)

· The Other Palace, 12 Palace Street, London, SW1E 5JA

· Bookings: Click Here

· Tickets: £15 (Full Price), £12 (Concession)

Running Time: Approx. 120 minutes (incl. an interval)

Age Recommendation: 14+

Trigger Warnings: Strong Language, Sexual Themes, Implied Suicide and SA

Social Media

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/julie_themusical

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/juliedaubignythemusical

Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/julie_musical

Website: https://juliethemusical.co.uk