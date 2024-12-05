JUAN SOLO’S EXCELLENT ADVENTURES IN SPACE! Will Embark on UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Having won over legions of new fans with his stellar performances on Live at the Apollo, Have I Got News For You, QI and Richard Osman’s House of Games, Ignacio Lopez’s next adventure sees him taking on the role of Juan Solo to embark on a daring journey through the galaxy, in his rust bucket of a ship, the Millennial Falcon!

Juan Solo’s Excellent Adventures in Space! is the family friendly, hilariously funny stand up and interactive sci-fi adventure show recommended for ages 5+ and touring the UK from December 2024 until May 2025. The tour will run alongside Ignacio’s biggest ever stand up tour, Señor Self-Destruct which comes to over 40 venues around the UK next year.

Juan is tasked with transporting 100 humans to the Galactic Holiday Empire’s latest resort! The empire has been very clear that No Children Are Allowed. Any children discovered onboard will be vaporised, and worst of all, Juan won’t get paid!

Every passenger will receive full training, safety protocol, entertainment from our resident comedians and *probably* won’t be vaporised. Expect sarcasm, stand-up comedy and silliness in this chaotic, interactive adventure show!

Ignacio Lopez has been wowing audiences internationally with his individual style and high gag rate since 2010. Now a regular on British TV, Ignacio’s extensive broadcast credits include Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Have I Got News For You (BBC One), QI (BBC Two), Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two), Comedy Central Live (Comedy Central), The Apprentice: You’re Fired (BBC Two), The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice (Ch4), Sorry, I Didn’t Know (ITV), Pointless Celebrities (BBC One), Stand Up Sesh (BBC Wales) and The Spanish Job (Ch4 online). Ignacio will also be appearing on and the next series of Celebrity Mastermind (BBC One). His radio credits include The Now Show andThe United Nations of News (BBC Radio 4), The Leak, What Just Happened and his own special Spain’s Best Export (BBC Radio Wales), Breaking the News and The Good The Bad & The Unexpected (BBC Radio Scotland)

Tour Dates

15 December 2024 - Ye Olde Butchers Arms, Beefy's Comedy Club, Cardiff - Tickets

22 December 2024 - Underbelly Boulevard, London - Tickets

25 January 2025 - Barnfield Theatre, Exeter - Tickets

8 February 2025 - Norton Priory, Runcorn - Tickets

19 February 2025 - The Y Theatre, Leicester - Tickets

26 February 2025 - The Witham, Barnard Castle - Tickets

27 February 2025 - Playhouse, Alnwick - Tickets

5 April 2025 - Theatr Mwldan, Cardigan - Tickets

7 April 2025 - Dorking Halls, Dorking - Tickets

16 April 2025 - Playhouse, Norwich - Tickets

19 April 2025 - The Attic, Southampton - Tickets

3 May 2025 - Savoy Theatre, Monmouth - Tickets

11 May 2025 - Grand, Lancaster - Tickets

