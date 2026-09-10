JERKER by Robert Chesley to Return to London at Waterloo East Theatre

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Jerker is a daring and seductive two-person drama about two strangers who connect through a series of late-night phone calls. What begins as an anonymous fantasy quickly sparks into something deeper. Performances will run 26 September - 18 October at Waterloo East Theatre.

Hidden from each other's sight, the men reveal secrets, fears, and longings through nothing but their voices. Each call pulls them deeper into an intimate world where imagination becomes a lifeline, where the line between fantasy and genuine connection blurs, and raises the question of who they really are to one another.

James Lee plays Bert. James is an actor and writer trained in Theatre at The BRIT School, where he studied both classical and contemporary repertoire. He recently completed work on an independent television pilot in Los Angeles and is now making his professional stage debut in Jerker at Waterloo East Theatre. His screen credits include the short films SHEEP and The Last Hour (written and directed by John Biltcliffe), as well as A Man I Know (directed by Anca Radu). In addition to his acting work, James is developing original material for the stage, with a particular focus on bold, character-driven narratives that interrogate the complexities of human relationship.

Paul Dennison plays JR. Paul grew up in Banbury, Oxfordshire, before relocating to London to train at East 15 Acting School, where he graduated with a BA (Hons) in Acting. After graduating, Paul spent three years in Osaka, Japan, performing as the Terminator in Universal Studios Japan's T2 3-D stunt show. During his time in Japan, he also originated the role of Franky in the first two live-action summer productions of One Piece. In 2021, Paul was crowned Mr. Gay England and went on to win Mr. Gay Europe in 2022.

His career spans theatre, television, film, commercials, and modeling. Paul recently completed his third year performing in the revival of La Bohème at the Royal Opera House. Alongside his acting work, he has built a substantial social media following, using his platform to champion LGBTQ+ visibility and reaching millions of viewers through his online content. Paul most recently appeared as a member of the Brit Crew on the season premiere of RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

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