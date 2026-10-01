JACK AND THE BEANSTALK to Open at The Met Bury This Christmas

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The Met will present a brand-new adaptation of thel panto, Jack and the Beanstalk. Produced by panto professionals The Big Tiny, (the team behind 2025's The Pied Piper of Hamelin and previous productions of Rumpelstiltskin, Dick Whittington and Aladdin), this new production, directed by Robert Styles, comes to The Met from Saturday 5 - Monday 28 December.

Featuring a powerhouse of all Northern talent, the full cast includes: Marcquelle Ward (The Ridiculous Rhyme Show, Laugh 'n' Learn, Rapunzel, Albert Halls and Polka Dot Theatre) in the title role as Jack; joined by Georgia Willburn in her professional stage debut as his love interest, Jill.

Joining them is Alex Cosgriff (Entertaining Murder, Upstairs at the Gatehouse and LAMBCO Productions, We Will Rock You, Royal Caribbean and Queen Theatrical) as Dame Trott; Natalie Fletcher (Hansel and Gretel, The Big Tiny, Pat The Painting Pig, Gambolling Arena) as Fairy Bury; Nathan Hobley-Smith (The Pied Piper, The Big Tiny, Beauty and The Beast, Ellesmere Port Civic Hall) as Fleshcreep; and Alex Lafferty (East, Sir Crazy Productions, The Odd Couple, Wigan Little Theatre) as Silly Billy.

The production will also include a young company of local young actors, who will be announced shortly.

The creative team includes: The Big Tiny (producer); Robert Styles (director); and Jason Harrison (choreographer).

Jack and the Beanstalk director, Robert Styles, said on the announcement: 'I'm delighted to be directing Jack and the Beanstalk with Big Tiny at The Met, Bury. Having previously performed as a Dame in three of The Big Tiny pantomime productions, including their production of Dick Whittington right here at The Met, it's wonderful to return in a completely different role. Jack and the Beanstalk is a brilliant story to play with, and I can't wait to work with the cast and creative team to bring audiences plenty of laughter, magic, mischief and all the panto fun they know and love.'

Big Tiny Writer, Ben Richards and producer WiIl Cousins said: 'We're thrilled to be returning to The Met this Christmas. We love creating bespoke local pantomime for the people of Bury, and we are incredibly excited to bring Jack and the Beanstalk to the Met this year. It's a fantastic story packed with comedy, adventure and all the ingredients of a brilliant panto.'

The Met's Artistic Programme Manager, Sophie Cade says: 'We're so pleased to be working with Big Tiny again and to welcome them back to The Met with another pantomime. It's wonderful that we can offer families and audiences across Bury a fun high-quality festive experience to enjoy together. We're really looking forward to seeing Jack and the Beanstalk come to life on our stage.'

When Jack trades the family cow for a handful of mysterious beans, he finds himself on an unexpected journey filled with towering dangers, magical surprises, and a kingdom in need of a hero. With the help of Dame Trott and Fairy Bury, Jack must face the Giant and uncover the secrets hidden high above the clouds.

Can Jack outsmart the Giant? What will he discover in the land above the clouds? And will the Trott family's luck finally change?

There's only one way to find out - join Jack on the journey of a lifetime this Christmas at The Met.

Packed with side-splitting comedy, show-stopping moments, and festive magic from start to finish, Jack and the Beanstalk promises an unforgettable adventure for the whole family.

Jack and the Beanstalk comes to The Met, Bury from Saturday 5 - Monday 28 December. Tickets are on-sale now.

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