JACK AND THE BEANSTALK Panto Comes to the Epstein For Easter

Audiences are invited along to Liverpool's Epstein Theatre this Easter for a giant adventure packed with fun, laughter, and magic.

Regal Entertainments presents its first Epstein Theatre panto of 2022 with family favourite Jack And The Beanstalk, announcing a fabulous cast to lead to the show.

The Easter panto is part of Epstein Entertainments Ltd's busy Spring programme which includes comedy, drama, music, burlesque, adult pantomime, and drag queens.

Jack And The Beanstalk runs at The Epstein Theatre from Wednesday 13 April to Sunday 24 April 2022. Tickets are priced from £14 and are on sale.

The cast are announced as Lewis Devine as Simple Simon; Timothy Lucas as Jack; Mark Two as Dame Dolly Trott; Abigail Middleton as Mrs Fleshcreep; Maddie Hope Coelho as Princess Jill; and Jenna Sian O'Hara as Fairy Mary.

Jack And The Beanstalk tells the rags to riches story of a boy who sells the family's cow for a handful of beans, getting him into a lot of trouble with his poor mother. The tale takes a magical twist when the beans spout into a magnificent beanstalk that reaches up to a mystical land high in the sky.

Audiences will join Jack on his gigantic journey up the beanstalk as he discovers geese with golden eggs, a magic harp, and a close encounter with a very hungry giant. But he'll need to tread carefully as the villainous Mrs Fleshcreep is hot on his heels, determined to stop him in his exciting tracks.

Jack And The Beanstalk is produced by Regal Entertainments Ltd; directed by Olivia Sloyan; written by Reece Sibbald; choreographed by Nazene Langfield; with musical direction by Callum Clarke.

The new management team at the helm of The Epstein Theatre is Epstein Entertainments Ltd, a joint venture between Liverpool producers Bill Elms, Artistic and Communications Director; Chantelle Nolan, Artistic and Operations Director; andRegal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph.

Lewis Devine will play Simple Simon. Lewis proved a smash-hit as French Frank in Beauty And The Beast (Christmas 2021), and Buttons in Cinderella (Christmas 2019), both Regal Entertainments shows at The Epstein. He followed in the footsteps of his father Terry, entering the entertainment industry as a youngster. He won the very first Kids Stars In Their Eyes as Donny Osmond, appearing on The Big Breakfast, Brookside, and in John McArdle short film The Duke. Lewis runs The Devine Theatre Company to develop Merseyside youngsters in the entertainment industry. With Terry, he is part of comedy show band Schooner.

Timothy Lucas will play Jack. No stranger to panto for Regal Entertainments, Timothy has already played the roles of PC Noodle in Aladdin, Cowardly Lion in The Wizard Of Oz, Gaston in Beauty And The Beast, and most recently Baron Von Vippemall in Goldilocks And The Three Bears. Born and bred in Liverpool, Tim is a trained actor, singer, and dancer. He studied musical theatre at Liverpool Theatre School, where he graduated with distinction in 2015. His credits include Cilla - The Musical (UK Tour); he has acted in three acclaimed Shakespeare productions; and worked various theatre and film projects.

Mark Two will play Dame Dolly Trott. Born into a theatrical family, Mark began performing aged seven. He made his television debut aged 11 in All Your Own. His theatrical career started as one half of comedy double act Nicholas & Nickelby, as part of The Tommy Trinder Show at Butlins. He has appeared at The London Palladium three times, and has performed alongside showbusiness names including Danny La Rue, Benny Hill, Frankie Howard, Ken Dodd, Neil Morrissey, The Nolan Sisters, Ruth Madoc, Sherrie Hewson, and The Chuckle Brothers. With wife Dee, he designs and makes his own extravagant costumes.

Abigail Middleton will play Mrs Fleshcreep. Abigail was recently seen in Regal Entertainments' panto The Wizard Of Oz at St Helens, she played the Wicked Witch. She has also appeared in Regal pantos Beauty And The Beast, Sleeping Beauty, and Peter Pan. Theatre credits also include What The Ladybird Heard; Pig; Scouse Pacific; Kiss Me Quickstep; and My First Panto: Rapunzel. Television and film credits include Katcher - The Party and The Evermoor Chronicles (Disney Channel); and Lessons, official selection for Short to the Point Film Festival and Amsterdam Lift Off Film Festival.

Maddie Hope Coelho will play Princess Jill. Maddie trained at Laine Theatre Arts, West End MT, The Royal Ballet School, and Saxtead School of Dance. She has already appeared in Regal pantomimes The Wizard Of Oz and Beauty And The Beast. Other theatre credits include The Rocky Horror Show (UK and Ireland tour); West End Sings At Christmas; Hello Harry; Snow White; Bloody Nora; Singin' In The Rain; Sleeping Beauty; Dick Whittington; West End Gala - A Night At All Saints; and Aladdin. She was also a vocalist on Disney's Pandora: The World Of Avatar soundtrack, recorded at Abbey Road Studios.

Jenna Sian O'Hara as Fairy Mary. Lancashire-born actress Jenna came to Liverpool in 2016 to complete professional training in acting and musical theatre at Rare Studio. She has since gone on to train and perform with the National Youth Theatre. Audiences recently saw her play Glinda in The Wizard Of Oz for Regal at St Helens; Baby Bear and the aerialist in Goldilocks And The Three Bears at Christmas 2021; and Fairy Rose in Beauty And The Beast, all for Regal. Other theatre credits include Beyond The Pier; Boyfriend; Lost Boys; Blue Lines; Ellen Kent's Rigoletto; and Something Wonderful.

Regal Entertainments Ltd Company Director Jane Joseph added: "After a wonderful Christmas panto at The Epstein with Beauty And The Beast, we're thrilled to once again welcome audiences back through the doors for a fabulous Easter show. Jack And The Beanstalk has it all - fun, magic and lots of laughter. It's a timeless story with a gigantic amount of excitement for all the family."

For more details check out www.epsteintheatre.co.uk and join the theatre's mailing list. Follow the venue on Facebook www.facebook.com/EpsteinTheatre and Twitter @EpsteinTheatre

How To Book

Book online: www.epsteintheatre.co.uk

Telephone bookings: Monday to Friday between 9am and 5pm call 0844 888 9991 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge)

Group and school bookings are available by calling 0844 888 9991 (calls cost 7p per minute plus your phone company's access charge)

In person: The Epstein Theatre Box Office is open Monday to Saturday between 12pm and 6pm, or two hours prior to the performance time on Sundays or Bank Holidays. Please note there is a £1 per ticket transaction fee when booking in person at the box office.