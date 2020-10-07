Inua Ellams to Close Journeys Festival International 2020

Tune in Sunday 18 October.

Writer of sell-out National Theatre show 'Barbershop Chronicles', Inua Ellams, closes Journeys Festival International 2020 with an interactive spoken word performance. Hosted online on Sunday 18th October, this live event is a playful exploration of some of the poet's best work.

Inua Ellams invites audiences to shape this intimate event by pulling them up 'on stage' and putting them in charge of what happens next. Words and phrases, suggested from the audience, will send this award-winning performer in new directions and help to curate an evening of unique storytelling. "He tells his story with passion and rich, warm humour." - The Guardian on 'An Evening With An Immigrant'.

Inua Ellams is a poet, playwright & performer, graphic artist & designer and founder of: The Midnight Run (an arts-filled, night-time, urban walking experience.), The Rhythm and Poetry Party (The R.A.P Party) which celebrates poetry & hip hop, and Poetry + Film / Hack (P+F/H) which celebrates Poetry & Film. Across his work, Identity, Displacement & Destiny are reoccurring themes in which he mixes the old with the new: traditional West African oral storytelling with contemporary poetics.

Since mid-September audiences from as far and wide as Serbia, Spain and Switzerland have been enjoying an artistic programme of performances, talks, films and exhibitions online as part of Journeys Festival International. The festival celebrates and offers a place for artists with experience of seeking sanctuary and migration to share their work. The festival offers a counter narrative to the so-called 'refugee crisis', sharing stories and cultures from across the world.

There is still time to explore the festival online. Down Up Side is a 3D interactive sci-fi story by Another Story Collective thatexplores one man's journeys to an imaginary planet called, Mancunia. Sun up, Rain falls, River rises by Phosphoros Theatre, supported by HighTide, is an audio piece that takes you to Afghanistan, Sudan and Eritrea, featuring a soundscape by composer Mira Seigal accompanied by beautiful illustrative version of the text.

Activist and former Lord Mayor of Sheffield, Magid Magid, has been supporting the festival this year hosting the launch event and three in conversation events exploring human rights, activism and politics with fellow activist Yasmine Ouirhrane, artist Rasha Deeb and comedian Mo Omar.

Magid Magid said, "Journeys Festival International has been running for almost ten years and is more important now than ever. Any cultural experience that can extend empathy, create understanding and introduce people to these important issues, whilst delivering some incredible art work for people to enjoy, should be encouraged and enjoyed by all."

You can join the festival at www.journeysfestival.com or on social media using #JourneysFestival.

