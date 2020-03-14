Innovative Digital Technology Programme Rolls Out Across Warrington

An exciting project designed to bring new digital skills to Warrington is set to be rolled out in the coming weeks.

Arts charity Culture Warrington has joined forces with LiveWire Warrington and Spark Penketh High School to deliver an innovative digital technology programme.

Made.Digital is a collaborative project funded by the Cheshire & Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (LEP) which aims to deliver top-quality technology training to communities, schools and local businesses.

The programme is designed to spark interest in digital technologies through a series of engaging workshops in venues across the borough.

With sessions ranging from simple WordPress and social media training to augmented reality and coding workshops, this initiative offers a range of training opportunities for people of all ages and backgrounds.

Andrea Morley, business development manager for Culture Warrington, said: "We're really excited to launch this fantastic project with LiveWire Warrington and Spark Penketh High School.

"This is a great opportunity to prepare future generations for the digital world of work, in addition to upskilling our existing workforce and enabling artists to really push the boundaries of creativity."

Made.Digital aims to work with a wide range of community groups by making the most of the connections all three partners already have in place.

Culture Warrington will create bespoke opportunities for local artists and small businesses while LiveWire Warringon will develop training workshops for library branches.

Meanwhile, Spark Penketh High School is set to engage with schools across the borough by delivering sessions with a specialist education and STEAM (science, technology, engineering, arts and maths) focus.

The programme begins this month with a Robotics Car Workshop at Warrington Central Library.

Developed especially for children, this fascinating workshop looks at how to build a robot car and how to make it go using simple coding.

Mrs Morley said: "This workshop is absolutely one of our favourites as it really enables you to try out a number of different skills, from creative design to manufacturing to coding - plus it's a lot of fun, especially at the test driving stage!"

Made.Digital's first Robotic Car Workshop takes place on Saturday 28 March between 11am and 12.30pm at Warrington Central Library.

For more information visit https://culturewarrington.org/.





Related Articles Shows View More UK Regional Stories

More Hot Stories For You