Independent Arts Projects Presents SEX EDUCATION XPLORERS (S.E.X.) By Mamoru Iriguchi 

Independent Arts Projects announced a tour of its award-winning performance Sex Education Xplorers (S.E.X.) by artist and performer Mamoru Iriguchi, funded by Creative Scotland's Touring Fund.

Mamoru will reprise his role along with new performer Theo Seddon who will play 'Sam' and Sally Charlton playing the 'Stage Manager'.

Packed with 1980s pop hits, surreal humour and creative use of props, costume and video, the show is a playful new take on sex education for young people aged 12+ and adults who missed the sex education they deserved at school!

The performance shares intersectional lived experiences from its LGBTQIA+ creative team and during its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in 2021, a 14 year old audience member said that "All adults should see this show."

The show won an Infallibles Award in 2021 for 'Best show for Young Audiences'. The judging panel said: "We felt this was a crucial, important and relentlessly entertaining show which managed to vehicle an important message and we wish for young audiences around the world to be able to see it." and was also nominated for a Creative Edinburgh Award in the 'Creativity Category' and a CATS Award for 'Best Production for Children and Young People'.

Sex Education Xplorers (S.E.X.) will do a short run in June with further dates planned for the autumn to Platform in Easterhouse, Mull Theatre, The Palace Theatre in Kilmarnock, the Byre Theatre in St Andrews, Cumbernauld Theatre, Black Isle Leisure Centre in Fortrose, The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen, Dunoon Burgh Hall and the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock.

Sat 3 Jun

Summerhall (Edinburgh)

2pm & 6.30pm

Fri 9 Jun

Reconnect Regal Theatre (Bathgate)

7.30pm

Thu 15 Jun

Lyth Arts Centre (near Wick)

6pm

Wed 21 Jun

Quarrymen's Art Centre (Newton Stewart)

1.30pm