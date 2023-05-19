Independent Arts Projects Presents SEX EDUCATION XPLORERS (S.E.X.) By Mamoru Iriguchi 

Mamoru will reprise his role along with new performer Theo Seddon who will play ‘Sam’ and Sally Charlton playing the ‘Stage Manager’. 

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Photo 1 Sir Cliff Richard, Janey Godley, Stephanie Beacham, Christopher Biggins, Gloria Hunniford Will Play The Fringe at Prestonfield
The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October Photo 2 The World Premiere Of TO WONG FOO The Musical Will Open At Hope Mill Theatre in October
Feature: The Show Must Eurovision – A Celebration of Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Con Photo 3 Musical Theatre Eurovision Song Contest Stars
Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leed Photo 4 Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS

Tony Winner Lena Hall and Oliver Tompsett Will Lead Roy Orbison Musical, IN DREAMS at Leeds Playhouse

Independent Arts Projects announced a tour of its award-winning performance Sex Education Xplorers (S.E.X.) by artist and performer Mamoru Iriguchi, funded by Creative Scotland's Touring Fund.
Mamoru will reprise his role along with new performer Theo Seddon who will play 'Sam' and Sally Charlton playing the 'Stage Manager'.
Packed with 1980s pop hits, surreal humour and creative use of props, costume and video, the show is a playful new take on sex education for young people aged 12+ and adults who missed the sex education they deserved at school!
The performance shares intersectional lived experiences from its LGBTQIA+ creative team and during its Edinburgh Festival Fringe run in 2021, a 14 year old audience member said that "All adults should see this show."
The show won an Infallibles Award in 2021 for 'Best show for Young Audiences'. The judging panel said: "We felt this was a crucial, important and relentlessly entertaining show which managed to vehicle an important message and we wish for young audiences around the world to be able to see it." and was also nominated for a Creative Edinburgh Award in the 'Creativity Category' and a CATS Award for 'Best Production for Children and Young People'.
Sex Education Xplorers (S.E.X.) will do a short run in June with further dates planned for the autumn to Platform in Easterhouse, Mull Theatre, The Palace Theatre in Kilmarnock, the Byre Theatre in St Andrews, Cumbernauld Theatre, Black Isle Leisure Centre in Fortrose, The Lemon Tree in Aberdeen, Dunoon Burgh Hall and the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock.
Sat 3 Jun
Summerhall (Edinburgh)
2pm & 6.30pm
Fri 9 Jun
Reconnect Regal Theatre (Bathgate)
7.30pm
Thu 15 Jun
Lyth Arts Centre (near Wick)
6pm
Wed 21 Jun
Quarrymen's Art Centre (Newton Stewart)
1.30pm


RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

Independent Arts Projects Presents SEX EDUCATION XPLORERS (S.E.X.) By Mamoru Iriguchi Photo
Independent Arts Projects Presents SEX EDUCATION XPLORERS (S.E.X.) By Mamoru Iriguchi 

Independent Arts Projects announced a tour of its award-winning performance Sex Education Xplorers (S.E.X.) by artist and performer Mamoru Iriguchi, funded by Creative Scotland’s Touring Fund.

Photos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace Theatre Photo
Photos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace Theatre

Last night, Greatest Days: The Musical celebrated the beginning of the show’s Manchester dates at the Palace Theatre. Guests in attendance included Bianca Gascoigne alongside stars from Coronation Street and Waterloo Road. See photos from the event below. 

Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At T Photo
Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The Tabard

Get a sneak-peek into rehearsals for the world premiere of A CRITICAL STAGE at Theatre at the Tabard 31 May to 17 June.

Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre Photo
Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre

Claudia is currently Director of Regions at Historic England, the Government body which helps people to understand, enjoy and care for heritage. Before joining Historic England, Claudia spent two decades in central government, with senior roles in arts, heritage and museums policy, corporate strategy and performance at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport and the Cabinet Office.


More Hot Stories For You

Photos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace TheatrePhotos: Inside Opening Night of GREATEST DAYS: THE MUSICAL At The Palace Theatre
Photos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The TabardPhotos: Get a Sneak-Peek Inside Rehearsals For The World Premiere Of A CRITICAL STAGE At Theatre At The Tabard
Claudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts CentreClaudia Kenyatta Revealed as New Chair of the Board at Battersea Arts Centre
Cultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This JuneCultural Sovereignty Centre-Stage As Ukrainian Production Of Brian Friel's TRANSLATIONS Comes To The Abbey This June

Videos

Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre Video Video: Watch an All-New Trailer For ASSASSINS at Chichester Festival Theatre
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE Video
Tony Nominee Ben Platt Thinks the World is Finally Ready for PARADE
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods) Video
Tony Nominee Sara Bareilles Is Having a Moment (Out of the Woods)
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video
Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# BAT – THE OFFICIAL MEAT LOAF CELEBRATION
Symphony Hall (5/21-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Hey Duggee: The Live Theatre Show
Belgrade Theatre (8/03-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# 'Nightingale'- A Family-Friendly Ballet
Claydon House (7/20-7/20)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Sheldrake on Shakespeare: Live!
Old Fire Station (6/08-6/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zog
Belgrade Theatre (7/26-7/30)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Beekeeper of Aleppo
Belgrade Theatre (5/23-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
The Barnfield Theatre (6/02-6/09)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Les Miserables: The Memoirs of Jean Valjean
Kingskerswell Village Hall, (5/27-5/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Branwen: Dadeni
Aberystwyth Arts Centre (11/15-11/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nine
Abbey Theatre (9/28-9/30)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You