Imogen Stubbs Will Lead A THING OF BEAUTY UK Tour

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Following a sell-out run at the Tabard Theatre earlier this year, Imogen Stubbs will return to star as Leni Riefenstahl in A Thing of Beauty, a new fictional drama inspired by the real-life filmmaker, on a UK tour in February/March 2027.

Written by Wendy Oberman and Jonathan Lewis, the play imagines a meeting between Riefenstahl, whose work influenced generations of filmmakers including George Lucas and Steven Spielberg but whose legacy remains overshadowed by her association with the Nazis, and a fictional BBC documentary-maker.

A Thing of Beauty 2027 Tour will play Tabard Theatre, West London (1-6 February - extra date added due to popular demand); Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (9-10 February); Lowry, Salford (11-13 February); The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford (15-18 February); Garage Theatre, Norwich (19-21 February); Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (23-27 February) and Theatre Royal, Windsor (2-6 March).

Set in October 1972, the play imagines that Leni Riefenstahl agrees to an in-depth interview with Harry Adams, a BBC documentary superstar nursing his own demons. Each fuelled by ambition, fear, lies and ego, the pair are shocked by a thunderbolt of mutual desire.

A Thing of Beauty asks: can we, should we, ever detach art from the artist? And in this time of false truth, of cancelling, of revisionism, has it ever been more important to examine art as propaganda?

A Thing of Beauty is produced by Denise Silvey for Cahoots Theatre Company. The Creative Team is Writers Wendy Oberman and Jonathan Lewis, Director Jonathan Lewis, Designer Juliette Demoulin, Lighting Designer Mark Dymock and Sound Designer Simon Slater.

Tour Dates

Tabard Theatre, West London (1-6 February)

https://www.tabard.org.uk/production/beauty

Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (9-10 February)

https://www.everymantheatre.org.uk/shows/a-thing-of-beauty/

Lowry, Salford (11-13 February)

https://www.thelowry.com/whats-on/a-thing-of-beauty-zpky

The North Wall Arts Centre, Oxford (15-18 February)

https://www.thenorthwall.com/whats-on/a-thing-of-beauty

Garage Theatre, Norwich (19-21 February)

https://www.thegarage.org.uk/shows/a-thing-of-beauty/

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (23-27 February)

https://www.yvonne-arnaud.co.uk/whats-on/thing-beauty

Theatre Royal, Windsor (2-6 March)

https://theatreroyalwindsor.co.uk/beauty-27/

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