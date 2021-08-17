Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens as ERIC & ERN Will Tour the UK Beginning in October

Critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-nominated for their uncanny portrayal of the legendary comedy duo, Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, IAN ASHPITEL & JONTY STEPHENS as 'ERIC & ERN' is touring the UK from Tuesday 5 October, 2021.

A festive version of the show, IAN ASHPITEL & JONTY STEPHENS as 'ERIC & ERN AT CHRISTMAS', will play Plymouth Theatre Royal on 27 November and a week-long season at The Lowry in Salford, 6 - 12 December.

Crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, and coupled with contemporary

references in their unique style, the show evokes memories of times when whole families would

huddle around the telly on Sunday evenings to share in the much-loved antics of Britain's national treasures.

As seen on BBC One's 'The One Show' and ITV1's 'The Alan Titchmarsh Show', the performances contain some of the first new writing in the style of Morecambe & Wise material in over 30 years.

Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for more than five years. The research into their subjects is there for all to see in their staggeringly accurate portrayal of the most successful and much loved British comedy duo of all time. The performers themselves have a wonderful relationship with the families and estates of Morecambe & Wise - with all scripts given the families' seal of approval before being performed.

"I have been fascinated with Eric Morecambe for as long as I can remember," says Jonty. "I took on his persona at school and it never really left me. He was the funniest and loveliest of men. We both feel it's a privilege to play Eric and Ernie and some people have said it's like we're channelling them - some nights it does feel like that."

Ian said: "We do treasure the relationship we have with each other - as did Eric and Ernie - and I think it's obvious that we love performing the comedy of Morecambe and Wise."

Ian and Jonty met at drama school over 30 years ago and continued their friendship playing golf

together at The Stage Golf Society in Richmond. When Jonty was asked to play Eric at a charity show he knew that with his short fat hairy legs Ian would be the perfect Ernie Wise. Having brought the house down the two then wrote some 'bespoke' material for their friends at the golf club.

It was these performances which set them off on an incredible journey, with rave reviews at the

Edinburgh Festival Fringe, an acclaimed West End season at the Vaudeville Theatre, and an Olivier Award nomination for 'the play wot we wrote' - 'Eric and Little Ern'.

Jonty said: "More importantly, the audiences love watching it - which is always handy. But it's more than just watching a comedy show - there's a real emotional connection, because we all remember watching it together. The audience reaction has been amazing.

Tour Dates:

RADLETT

Radlett Centre

Tuesday 5 October at 7.30pm

radlettcentre.co.uk

01923 859 291

PORTSMOUTHGuildhallWednesday 6 October at 7.00pm023 9387 0200

CRAWLEYHawth TheatreThursday 7 October at 7.30pm01293 553636

YEOVIL

Octagon

Friday 8 October at 7.30pm

01935 422884

octagon-theatre.co.uk

HAYESBeck TheatreTuesday 12 October at 7.30pm0343 310 0044

PETERBOROUGHNew TheatreWednesday 13 October at 7.30pm newtheatre-peterborough.com

SCARBOROUGHScarborough SpaThursday 14 October at 7.30pm01723 821 888

CROMERCromer Pier, North NorfolkSaturday 16 October at 8pm01263 512495

LINCOLN

New Theatre Royal

Tuesday 19 October at 7.30pm

newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk

01522 519999

SALE

Waterside Arts

Friday 22 October at 7.30pm

0161 912 5616

watersidearts.org

CHESTERFIELDPomegranate TheatreSaturday 23 Octoberat 2.30pm & 7.30pm01246 345222

BARROW-IN-FURNESSThe ForumSunday 24 October at 7.30pm01229 820000

CREWELyceumMonday 25 & Tuesday 26 Octoberat 7.30pm

SCUNTHORPEThe Baths HallWednesday 27 October at 7.30pm

LEAMINGTON SPARoyal Spa CentreFriday 29 October at 7.30pm01926 334418

LICHFIELD

Lichfield Garrick

Thursday 4 November at 2.30pm & 7.30pm

lichfieldgarrick.com

01543 412121

BLACKBURNKing George's HallFriday 5 November at 7:30pm01254 582579

EDINBURGHFestival TheatreMonday 15 November at 7.30pm0131 529 6000

ABERDEEN

Tivoli

Tuesday 16 November at 7.30pm

01224 641122

thetivolitheatre.com

LIVERPOOLEveryman TheatreThursday 18 - Saturday 20 Novemberat 7.30pm0151 709 4776

PLYMOUTH

Theatre Royal

Saturday 27 November at

2.30pm & 7.30pm

01752 267222

theatreroyal.com

SALFORD

The Lowry

Monday 6 - Sunday 12 December

6, 7, 8, 9 at 8.00pm

10, 11, 12 at 5.00pm & 8.00pm

0343 208 6000

thelowry.com

Learn more at www.ericandlittleern.co.uk.