Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens as ERIC & ERN Will Tour the UK Beginning in October
The tour kicks off Tuesday 5 October, 2021.
Critically acclaimed and Olivier Award-nominated for their uncanny portrayal of the legendary comedy duo, Eric Morecambe and Ernie Wise, IAN ASHPITEL & JONTY STEPHENS as 'ERIC & ERN' is touring the UK from Tuesday 5 October, 2021.
A festive version of the show, IAN ASHPITEL & JONTY STEPHENS as 'ERIC & ERN AT CHRISTMAS', will play Plymouth Theatre Royal on 27 November and a week-long season at The Lowry in Salford, 6 - 12 December.
Crammed full of renditions of those famous comedy sketches, and coupled with contemporary
references in their unique style, the show evokes memories of times when whole families would
huddle around the telly on Sunday evenings to share in the much-loved antics of Britain's national treasures.
As seen on BBC One's 'The One Show' and ITV1's 'The Alan Titchmarsh Show', the performances contain some of the first new writing in the style of Morecambe & Wise material in over 30 years.
Ian Ashpitel and Jonty Stephens have been performing and writing as Eric and Ern for more than five years. The research into their subjects is there for all to see in their staggeringly accurate portrayal of the most successful and much loved British comedy duo of all time. The performers themselves have a wonderful relationship with the families and estates of Morecambe & Wise - with all scripts given the families' seal of approval before being performed.
"I have been fascinated with Eric Morecambe for as long as I can remember," says Jonty. "I took on his persona at school and it never really left me. He was the funniest and loveliest of men. We both feel it's a privilege to play Eric and Ernie and some people have said it's like we're channelling them - some nights it does feel like that."
Ian said: "We do treasure the relationship we have with each other - as did Eric and Ernie - and I think it's obvious that we love performing the comedy of Morecambe and Wise."
Ian and Jonty met at drama school over 30 years ago and continued their friendship playing golf
together at The Stage Golf Society in Richmond. When Jonty was asked to play Eric at a charity show he knew that with his short fat hairy legs Ian would be the perfect Ernie Wise. Having brought the house down the two then wrote some 'bespoke' material for their friends at the golf club.
It was these performances which set them off on an incredible journey, with rave reviews at the
Edinburgh Festival Fringe, an acclaimed West End season at the Vaudeville Theatre, and an Olivier Award nomination for 'the play wot we wrote' - 'Eric and Little Ern'.
Jonty said: "More importantly, the audiences love watching it - which is always handy. But it's more than just watching a comedy show - there's a real emotional connection, because we all remember watching it together. The audience reaction has been amazing.
Tour Dates:
RADLETT
Radlett Centre
Tuesday 5 October at 7.30pm
radlettcentre.co.uk
01923 859 291
Guildhall
Wednesday 6 October at 7.00pm
023 9387 0200
portsmouthguildhall.org.uk CRAWLEY
Hawth Theatre
Thursday 7 October at 7.30pm
01293 553636
hawth.co.uk
YEOVIL
Octagon
Friday 8 October at 7.30pm
01935 422884
octagon-theatre.co.uk
Beck Theatre
Tuesday 12 October at 7.30pm
0343 310 0044
becktheatre.org.uk PETERBOROUGH
New Theatre
Wednesday 13 October at 7.30pm newtheatre-peterborough.com SCARBOROUGH
Scarborough Spa
Thursday 14 October at 7.30pm
01723 821 888
scarboroughspa.co.uk CROMER
Cromer Pier, North Norfolk
Saturday 16 October at 8pm
cromerpier.co.uk
01263 512495
LINCOLN
New Theatre Royal
Tuesday 19 October at 7.30pm
newtheatreroyallincoln.co.uk
01522 519999
SALE
Waterside Arts
Friday 22 October at 7.30pm
0161 912 5616
watersidearts.org
CHESTERFIELD
Pomegranate Theatre
Saturday 23 October
at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
01246 345222
chesterfieldtheatres.co.uk BARROW-IN-FURNESS
The Forum
Sunday 24 October at 7.30pm
01229 820000
theforumbarrow.co.uk CREWE
Lyceum
Monday 25 & Tuesday 26 October
at 7.30pm
crewelyceum.co.uk SCUNTHORPE
The Baths Hall
Wednesday 27 October at 7.30pm
scunthorpetheatres.co.uk LEAMINGTON SPA
Royal Spa Centre
Friday 29 October at 7.30pm
01926 334418
warwickdc.gov.uk/royalspacentre
LICHFIELD
Lichfield Garrick
Thursday 4 November at 2.30pm & 7.30pm
lichfieldgarrick.com
01543 412121
King George's Hall
Friday 5 November at 7:30pm
01254 582579
bwdvenues.com EDINBURGH
Festival Theatre
Monday 15 November at 7.30pm
0131 529 6000
capitaltheatres.com
ABERDEEN
Tivoli
Tuesday 16 November at 7.30pm
01224 641122
thetivolitheatre.com
Everyman Theatre
Thursday 18 - Saturday 20 November
at 7.30pm
0151 709 4776
everymanplayhouse.com
PLYMOUTH
Theatre Royal
Saturday 27 November at
2.30pm & 7.30pm
01752 267222
theatreroyal.com
SALFORD
The Lowry
Monday 6 - Sunday 12 December
6, 7, 8, 9 at 8.00pm
10, 11, 12 at 5.00pm & 8.00pm
0343 208 6000
thelowry.com
Learn more at www.ericandlittleern.co.uk.