IT ALL is Coming to VAULT Festival

After a sold-out debut at Soho Theatre, Cameron Cook's first solo show, IT ALL, comes to VAULT Festival. An intense, dreamlike ride through different characters who stream forth ceaselessly in moments of absurdity, satire and tenderness.

With an energy which stuns, Cook transforms between comedy, tragedy, mime, song, prose and poetry. Accompanied throughout by the enigmatic presence of Patrick Bell and his captivating music.

"The storm blows. It is not heard nor felt by those with shelter who sleep soundly under the covers."

AUDIENCE FEEDBACK

"one of the most engaging and original performances I've seen"

"absurd and profound in equal measure"

"intense as hell"

"a flawless piece of work"

ABOUT CAMERON COOK

Cameron Cook performed with the Oxford Revue during his undergraduate studies, before going on to postgraduate study at RADA and Birkbeck. This is his debut solo show, which has been performed twice Upstairs at Soho Theatre to full houses and standing ovations.

VAULT Festival is London's biggest, boldest and wildest arts and entertainment festival, hosting hundreds of events each year; reaching across theatre, comedy, cabaret, immersive experiences, late night parties, pop-up venues, and more. Now in its eighth year, VAULT Festival returns in 2020 from 28th January to 22nd March with a broad and diverse programme of more than 400 shows in venues throughout Waterloo.

VAULT Festival is committed to being one of the fairest platforms in London for presenting innovative and daring work. Supporting artists, audiences and our staff equally is at the core of all we do. Join us underground for eight weeks of creativity, innovation, adventure and fun. www.vaultfestival.com





