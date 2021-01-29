IN PIECES, a New Musical by Joey Contreras Will Be Released as a Feature Film in Support Of LGBT Foundation

Future Spotlight Productions today announce the UK and European première of the new musical In Pieces by Joey Contreras as a feature film, directed by Louis Rayneau. The film will be released online for a limited time only in support of LGBT Foundation, from 23 April 2021. Ticket information and casting will be announced shortly.

Our love lives are constantly in pieces. Shifting in and out of feeling fully complete. But you never know how a single spark one day can unlock a new you, so we make a choice at the crossroad, we say yes to the coffee date, and wherever that leads, we learn to embrace the journey.

Originally presented at Lincoln Center the new musical threads Contreras' musical theatre and pop catalogue into a theatrical setting, exploring the universal search for clarity and empowerment through different kinds of relationships.

Joey Contreras said today, "This collection of stories and music has been a part of my life for many years and I'm grateful that Future Spotlight Productions will now introduce them to a whole new audience with this exciting feature film!"

In Pieces is directed by Louis Rayneau, with Assistant Director Steph Parry; choreography is by Rachel Sargent, and Edward Court is Musical Director. Special thanks to David Ashford, Nik Soro, and Brian Carey.

Joey Contreras is a musical theatre and pop songwriter originally from California. He is internationally known for his first album Love Me, Love Me Not, which featured an all-star line-up of Broadway talent and spawned performances of his music around the world. His second and more pop-focused album, Young Kind of Love, immediately debuted in the iTunes Pop Charts. Contreras wrote the music and lyrics for the Disney Junior animated short, Kiwi's First Flight, featured in the series, Lights, Camera, Lexi!

Hailed as one of Playbill's "Contemporary Musical Theatre Songwriters You Should Know", Contreras is a 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant Finalist, and his musicals with bookwriter/lyricist, Kate Thomas, include All The Kids Are Doing It (Provincetown Playhouse, Tisch, IWU, O'Neill NMTC Finalist), Forget Me Not (The Dare Tactic, dir. Catie Davis) and Elements. He is working on Heartbreakers in Hell with bookwriter/lyricist Benjamin Halstead.

Contreras has served as Artist-in-Residence with Broadway Dreams Foundation and has contributed original music and arrangements to Broadway in South Africa. He regularly teaches masterclasses with The Growing Studio in New York. Contreras is an alumnus from the NYU Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (2010 ASCAP Max Dreyfus Scholarship Recipient) and the 2017 Johnny Mercer Songwriters Project. His music is regularly heard in popular New York concert venues such as 54 Below, Rockwood Music Hall, and Joe's Pub at The Public Theatre.

Louis Rayneau is a director, producer, and actor. With his production company Future Spotlight Productions, his directing and producing credits include Cinderella (KidZania Theatre), and Spotlight on the Future Live! at the Drive In (The Drive In).