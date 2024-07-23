I'M GONNA MARRY YOU TOBEY MAGUIRE Extends at Southwark Playhouse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire at Southwark Playhouse has extended its run to 24 August. This UK premiere of the ‘Y2K farce’ centres 13 year old Shelby Hinkley, leader of a devout online fan club who decides to kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire, and marry him in her basement.

The cast includes Tessa Albertson (Shelby Hinkley), Kyle Birch (Brenda Dee Cankles), and Anders Hayward (Tobey Maguire).

Directed by Tyler Struble; Set Designer: Rodrigo Hernandez Martinez; Lighting Designer: Holly Ellis; Sound Designer: Jamie Lu; Costume Designer: Reuben Speed; General Management: Katy Galloway Productions; Casting by: Harry Blumenau Casting; Production Management: Chloe Stally-Gibson.

Produced by Jacob Stuckelman, with Associate Producer Matt Krauss, co-producers Zachary Hausman, Robin Aren and Andrew Patino.

To cope with the absence of her father, neglect of her mother, and ridicule by her classmates, eighth grader Shelby Hinkley has put all of her time and energy into the only thing that matters in 2004: Spiderman. When leading a devout online fan club proves insufficient to her needs, Shelby decides to risk it all for love, kidnap famous actor Tobey Maguire, and marry him in her basement. Her fantasies of happily ever after start to crumble as she realizes Tobey may not be the charismatic, heartthrob actor she thinks she knows.

