IFIWERE Drama Competition Places Students And Teachers Centre Stage

A new national drama competition for Key Stages 3 to 5 students kicks off today (1st March 2022), as learning company Pearson invites students and teachers to reimagine well-known classic plays and performances from their own, unique perspectives.

By putting themselves at the heart of the action, and sharing their updated storylines on social media, participants in the #IfIWere initiative stand to win some great prizes including three exciting prizes of theatre vouchers, each worth £100.

The idea for the #IfIWere campaign was inspired by Tanika Gupta's reimagining of A Doll's House, and Roy Williams' Antigone, both texts introduced to Pearson's GCSE Drama qualification in 2021.[1] To further broaden representation in the subject, students and teachers alike are encouraged to create their personal takes on the story, characters and outcomes of their favourite drama texts, plays or performances, asking themselves: How would the storyline differ? Would the characters or settings be different? What would their view of the world be?

Commenting on the initiative Paul Webster, Senior Subject Advisor for Drama and Performing Arts at Pearson, said: "We can't wait to see the brave new worlds that learners and teachers create for #IfIWere. Whether they choose to go classic or contemporary, well-loved or newly discovered, we're sure their entries will shake up some norms, and introduce new layers of meaning, understanding and connection for students of drama.



"The process of evolving, challenging and experimenting through drama and theatre is a huge part of what makes the subject so dynamic and appealing to many learners. By switching students on to the possibilities of adaptation, we hope to strengthen their sense of representation, inclusion and empowerment. The curtain is up, and the stage is theirs."

In the run-up to the competition's launch, Pearson has already received a selection of brilliant #IfIWere ideas, including this revised take on Malorie Blackman's gripping tale Noughts & Crosses, as reimagined by a Year 10 student:

"#IfIWere... Sephy I'd sit my parents down and explain how their power could actually bring about change rather than creating hatred and division even more."

Another budding playwright added:

"#IfIWere Nora in Ibsen's A Doll's House I'd take my children with me - women can be free of patriarchal control, their own person AND wonderful mothers!"

Participants can send their #IfIWere reimagined stories to Pearson as a Tweet or Facebook post, or by sharing a short recording, until Friday 29 April 2022. Full details on the competition, including eligibility criteria, and prompts for ideas, can be found at go.pearson.com/ifiweredrama